Impact of cholecystectomy on acute coronary syndrome by metabolic status: a national population-based cohort study.

Previous studies have reported that the presence of GS is associated with an increased risk of ACS. Our results validated this and further showed that patients without cholecystectomy for GS had an increased risk of ACS compared with controls. The impact of cholecystectomy in patients varied according to the underlying metabolic disease. There was no significant difference in the risk of ACS when cholecystectomy was performed in GS patients with basal metabolic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia compared with those without GS; This trend was reversed in the disease-free GS group. Even in a patient without all three diseases (diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia), cholecystectomy was associated with an increased risk of ACS in him than the control group. However, on a disease-specific basis, diabetes status alone was not associated with an increased risk of her ACS after cholecystectomy. These findings suggest that if cholecystectomy is planned for GS, underlying metabolic disease should be considered to reduce the risk of ACS.

Previous studies and our results indicate a significantly increased risk of ACS in GS patientsFour,Five,7,12GS patients often have risk factors for ACS, which may explain the increased risk of ACS. Our subgroup analysis showed that GS was associated with an even higher risk of ACS in patients with diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. Thus, patients with gallstones were at increased risk of developing ACS, not simply because they had other risk factors, but because the presence of GS itself posed a risk.

Age, obesity, body mass index, low serum high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, diabetes mellitus, inadequate physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption have all been identified as risk factors for ACS.7They are also common risk factors for GS and may explain the increased risk of ACS in the GS group.13Gallstone formation is thought to be caused primarily by a supersaturation of bile cholesterol caused by metabolic abnormalities in the liver and a subsequent physicochemical imbalance of cholesterol solubility in bile.Four,14,15The term “ACS” refers to a group of conditions characterized by an abrupt reduction in blood flow to the heart, including unstable angina, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction, and ST elevation myocardial infarction.

The association between GS and ACS is easily understood but unpredictable in cholecystectomy. Previous studies have reported variable effects of cholecystectomy on the risk of ACS. Chen et al. investigated the effect of cholecystectomy on subsequent risk of ACS in patients with GSTenThe cumulative incidence of ACS was lower in GS patients who underwent cholecystectomy than in those who did not. In contrast, Norbert et al. We analyzed the relationship between cholecystectomy for GS and risk factors for ACS. Multivariate analysis revealed that the cholecystectomy group had a higher incidence of metabolic risk variables for ACS than the control group.Patients who underwent cholecystectomy had a higher incidence of risk factors for ACS, regardless of age, sex, and BMI9A study by Chen et al. regarding baseline characteristics of patients. A higher proportion of patients with metabolic disease was found than in the study by Norberto et al. This suggests that the effect of cholecystectomy on the risk of ACS may differ depending on the presence of underlying metabolic disease. Our results prove that the above hypothesis is most likely true. Among patients with metabolic disease, patients without cholecystectomy had a higher risk of her ACS than controls, but there was no significant difference in risk after cholecystectomy compared with controls. In patients without metabolic disorders, cholecystectomy was still associated with an increased risk of her ACS in the GS group compared with controls. These findings need to be validated in future studies.

Although treatment of patients with asymptomatic gallstones is generally not recommended, current treatment strategies for patients with symptomatic gallstones require surgical intervention.Following cholecystectomy, the gallbladder reservoir is reduced, resulting in continued release of hepatic bile into the duodenal lumen16As a result, the bile acid pool circulates more rapidly and the enterohepatic organs, and ultimately peripheral tissues, are exposed to a greater bile acid flow during the fasting period of the diurnal cycle.17Few studies have investigated the serum lipid profile of individuals undergoing laparoscopic cholecystectomy.They showed that lipid and bile acid metabolism are functionally linked18There are several hypotheses suggesting that cholecystectomy affects the lipid profile, which in turn influences the risk of ACS.19,20However, our findings cannot be fully explained by our findings so far, and further research on the mechanism is needed.

On the other hand, we also consider the mechanistic relationship between gallstones and intestinal microbiota-related cardiovascular disease.Patients with cholelithiasis exhibit distorted secretion of bile acids that play an important role in regulating the gut microbiotatwenty oneAberrant gut microbiota can affect a variety of host functions associated with cardiovascular risktwenty two,twenty three,twenty fourPrevious studies have reported that metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, such as trimethylamine N-oxide and L-carnitine, inhibit bile acid transporters and promote atherosclerosis and cardiovascular risk. I’m here.twenty five,26Proteobacteria have been found to be associated with a wide range of metabolic disorders, including obesity and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.27,28Cholecystectomy alters the flow of bile into the intestine and can therefore alter the bidirectional interaction between bile acids and the gut microbiome.29.

This study had several limitations. First, the analysis was based on health insurance claims data reported with his ICD-10 diagnostic code. Therefore, potential covariates such as health behavior factors, medication prescribing, and laboratory test results were not included in this study. Due to the lack of clinical and laboratory data, problems still remain in diagnostic accuracy and the inability to explain risk variables for cholelithiasis. We adjusted all data from his CCI, which provides information on the severity of an individual’s health condition. In the future, we plan to investigate the relationship between metabolic diseases and cholecystectomy using the same data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey. Second, characteristics including gallstone number and size, which are important factors associated with gallstone surgery and prognosis, could not be investigated in this study. This aspect should be recognized as a limitation of epidemiological studies based on health insurance claims data. This study aims to provide comprehensive information using a large epidemiological study and is the first large study to date to examine the impact of cholecystectomy on a patient with gallstones on his ACS. was the largest.

In conclusion, GS was associated with an increased risk of ACS. When a patient with basal metabolic disease underwent cholecystectomy for GS, the risk of ACS was not significantly different from her non-GS patient. The impact on the risk of ACS should be considered when planning cholecystectomy. Further validation in large prospective cohort studies and elucidation of the underlying mechanisms are needed.