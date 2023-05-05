WHO ends Covid global health emergency designation





The World Health Organization announced Friday that it will end the Covid-19 emergency it declared more than three years ago. This is a milestone in its sudden emergence from a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide and turned everyday life upside down in previously unimaginable ways. Method. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: In practice, decisions rarely change. Many countries have already ended the Covid emergency and have moved away from almost all public health restrictions in place to control the virus. US will lift Covid emergency on May 11th. According to WHO, the virus will continue to remain a pandemic, much like HIV. But the WHO’s dedesignation, formally called a “public health emergency of international concern”, is a significant moment in the evolution of the human relationship with COVID-19.

Dr K. Srinath Reddy, who headed India’s Public Health Foundation through the pandemic, said the decision to lift the state of emergency was appropriate. This is due to the high level of immunity worldwide against Covid induced by vaccination and/or infection. “It no longer has the same level of danger,” he said, adding that Covid “has achieved a kind of coexistence, a certain level of equilibrium, with its human host.” Dr. Reddy said the end of the emergency should also be celebrated as a moment of human achievement and a “celebration of science.” “It’s important to recognize the fact that it’s not just evolutionary biology that has changed the nature of the virus, but vaccination, masks, and many of the general public have actually induced the virus to become less virulent.” He said. health measures. ” Globally, 765,222,932 confirmed cases of CovidIncludes 6,921,614 deaths reported to WHO as of 3 May. Independent researchers estimate that the virus’ actual mortality rate is many times higher.

WHO said a year ago 15 million more people died than usual in the first two years of the pandemic, a figure that reveals how countries underestimate their victims. In Egypt, the excess death toll was about 12 times the official Covid toll. In Pakistan, the figure was eight times higher. Developing countries will bear the brunt of the devastation, and by the end of 2021 nearly 8 million more people will die in low and middle income countries than expected. And Covid continues to spread: WHO recorded 2.8 million new cases worldwide, and more than 17,000 deaths from April 3 to 30 (latest figures available). With many countries cutting back on Covid testing, these numbers probably also represent a significant underestimation. The WHO declaration of a state of emergency, announced on 30 January 2020, was important guidance when the virus was known to have killed just 213 people. It informed the world that this new virus poses a threat outside of China, where it originated, and gave countries an important boost to impose unpopular or devastating public health measures. The virus that plunged into humans in late 2019 has turned out to be an unpredictable foe, quickly and significantly in a way that revives and devastates the country just as they thought the worst was past. Mutated. Just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted how well India handled the coronavirus, a brutal wave of Delta variants devastated India. Low, but deceptively easy to spread, 4th leading cause of death in the US Leading killer in 2022 and in many other countries. The first mass vaccination started on December 8, 2020. Less than a year after the first case of the disease was reported to his WHO, he was a stunning triumph of science. But the collaborative process of vaccine development was followed by a disastrous period of hoarding and nationalism. A full year later, when people in developed countries were getting their second and third doses of the vaccine, Only 5% of people in sub-Saharan Africa I was vaccinated.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, executive director of Amref Health Africa, said it was time to lift the state of emergency. “The danger of holding it indefinitely is diluting the tool. It’s necessary to maintain its power,” he said. The declaration helped mobilize resources for Africa. But that didn’t counter the harrowing experience he called “vaccine fraud”.Amref remains committed to supporting immunizations in 35 African countries. Across the continent, coverage now stands at 52%. Gitahi said the pandemic has also had a positive legacy, as it has spurred unprecedented levels of cooperation among African countries, including the creation of an African Union task force to coordinate vaccine procurement. WHO’s decision was not welcomed by all health experts. Dr. Margareth Dalcolmo, a respiratory physician, member of Brazil’s National Academy of Medicine and one of the country’s most prominent experts in guiding the nation through Covid, said that to lift the state of emergency We said it was too early. Researching Covid variants and developing better vaccines. She said the designation as a global public health emergency will allow low-income countries to receive treatment and support. WHO announced on May 3 Updated Covid Management Planwhich aims to guide countries on how to manage Covid over the next two years as they move from emergency response to long-term Covid prevention and control. holding a WHO expert meeting in Geneva on Thursday, Dr Ghebreysus told the commission that every week for the past 10 weeks, the number of reported weekly Covid deaths was the lowest since March 2020. As a result, life has returned to normal in most countries and health care systems are being rebuilt, he said. .

“At the same time, some significant uncertainties about the evolution of the virus remain, making it difficult to predict future transmission dynamics and seasonality,” he said. There is a significant decrease in the number of cases, making it more difficult to track known variants and detect new variants.” And access to life-saving Covid treatments continues to be sharply unequal globally. Dr D’Arcolmo said the lifting of the global emergency should not be seen as a milestone, but as a warning. “Take this as a warning and as a time to start preparing for the next pandemic,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/05/health/covid-who-emergency-end.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos