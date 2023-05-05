Health
New AI model offers potential for early diagnosis of lung cancer
A new artificial intelligence (AI) model could help doctors diagnose lung cancer earlier. According to a study published by Hunter et al. eBio MedicineThe findings suggest that the new model may be faster and potentially more accurate than the existing two risk assessment scores.
Background
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. Patients diagnosed with early-stage disease can be treated much more effectively, but recent data show that more than 60% of lung cancer cases in the UK are diagnosed at stage II or stage IV, and to speed up detection emphasizes the need for new initiatives for
Lung nodules are common overgrowths that are mostly benign. However, some of them can become cancerous, and large nodules, 15 mm to 30 mm in size, often have the highest risk of developing cancer.
Research methods and results
In the new LIBRA study, researchers used data from computed tomography (CT) scans of about 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop an AI model that accurately identifies cancerous nodules. I tested if it works. To analyze CT scan data, researchers used radiomics to extract information about patient nodules from medical images that are not easily detectable by the human eye.
The researchers then performed an area-under-the-curve (AUC) analysis to assess the effectiveness of the AI model and found that it could identify cancer risk for each nodule with an AUC of 0.87. Performance improved over the Brock and Herder scores, which showed his AUC for malignant classification to be 0.67 and 0.83, respectively.
Additionally, the new AI model uses only two variables (9 for Block score and 7 for Hölder score), which could potentially streamline and speed up nodule risk calculations in the future.
The new model could also help physicians make treatment decisions that currently do not have clear referral pathways. Using the Herder score, a patient is classified as low risk if the score is less than 10% of hers and as high risk and requires intervention if the score is greater than 70% of his. A wide range of testing or treatment options can be considered for intermediate-risk patients with scores between 10% and 70%. However, when combined with the Herder score, the new AI model was able to identify an intermediate group of high-risk patients, compared to 82% (n = 18/22) of patients with large nodules subsequently diagnosed with cancer. early invention was suggested. .
Conclusion
“According to these initial results, our model looks like this: [large] Accurately carcinomatous lung nodules. In the future, we hope that by highlighting high-risk patients and following them quickly for early intervention, we may improve early detection and make cancer treatment more successful.” The lead study author emphasized. Benjamin Hunter, MBChB, MResis a PhD student in the Department of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College London and a Clinical Oncology Registrar at the Royal Marsden National Health Service Foundation Trust. “Next, we plan to test this technique on patients with large pulmonary nodules. [the] It’s a clinic to see if we can accurately predict lung cancer risk,” he said.
“While in its early stages, this study is an example of the significant scientific and clinical research we are conducting at the Royal Marsden Early Diagnosis and Detection Center. [The Institute of Cancer Research]Through this work, we hope to push the boundaries to speed up disease detection using innovative technologies such as AI,” emphasized the senior study author. Richard Lee, MBBS, MRCP, PhDTeam Leader of the Early Diagnosis and Detection Program in the Division of Genetics and Epidemiology at the Cancer Research Institute and Consultant Physician in the Respiratory Department of the Royal Marsden National Health Service Foundation Trust.
“[Patients] People diagnosed with lung cancer early are much more likely to survive five years than those whose cancer is discovered later. This means that finding ways to speed up disease detection is a priority, and this study was the first to develop a radiomics model that specifically focused on large pulmonary nodules, and has been around for some time. It may help clinicians identify high-risk patients,” Dr. Lee concluded.
Disclosure: Research in this study was supported by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, National Institute for Health and Care Research, RM Partners, and Cancer Research UK. For full disclosure of the study authors, please see: thelancet.com.
The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.
