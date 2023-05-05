The “Arcturus” COVID variant is already in the Bay Area. What we know about XBB.1.16

A new COVID-19 variant is making its way through the Bay Area. But health experts say there’s no need to panic just yet.

XBB.1.16 shares — Called “Arcturus” by some online — was added to the World Health Organization’s list of variants of interest in April and was detected in California, according to the Wastewater Monitoring System.

It’s still early days, but Arcturus is already “set to be the dominant strain by summer, and the rate of increase is very steep,” says UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chinhong at KQED. told to

As COVID continues to evolve with our lives, KQED monitors new variants and challenges the virus poses and how we stay safe. Read on for what we know so far about this omicron subvariant, XBB.1.16.

Are Arcturus strains present in the Bay Area?

yes. Arcturus variants have been detected in San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Joseaccording to wastewater data from Stanford University’s Sewerage Coronavirus Alert Network (SCAN) system.

Professor Alexandria Boehm of Stanford University, who oversees the SCAN system, said, “It’s more common in recent samples. It takes two weeks to process the wastewater data, and the most recent data show that about 10% of the samples contain Arcturus. It was shown that it contained subspecies.

According to Chin-Hong, a recent estimate based on UCSF patient COVID testing now indicates that about 12 percent of identified cases of COVID-19 have an omicron offshoot variant. That’s up significantly from his 2% on April 1st.

that’s why Many COVID testing resources have been curtailed by authorities in recent months, it is difficult to measure the exact level of the virus in the community. “We don’t have as much surveillance as we used to, but we don’t have official numbers yet, but here they are,” Chinhong said.

the good news is COVID-19 cases, including hospitalizations, near minimal levels Since the beginning of the pandemic.

How are Arcturus strains different from previous strains of coronavirus?

As a strain of COVID, Arcturus is very similar to its predecessor and falls into the BA.2 omicron lineage. But it differs by having extra protein.

Arcturus is expected to be more contagious than past subspecies, which is why it is quickly beating out other subspecies, Chin-Hong said.

Most of what scientists now know about the latest variant comes from India, where concerns first rose in January. So far, there is little evidence that infections with this variant are more serious.

“The global risk assessment for XBB.1.16 is low based on currently available evidence compared to XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating variants.” WHO Risk Assessment Report (PDF) read. “Countries reporting XBB.1.16 endemic have not reported changes in severity.

“Bed occupancy has increased slightly in India and Indonesia,” the statement said. “But the levels are much lower than those seen in previous subspecies waves.”

What is the relationship between Arcturian subspecies and Pinkeye?

Reports from India have linked several cases of the latest subspecies to conjunctivitis in infected children, more commonly known as pink eye.

Although rare, Chin-Hong says the general reaction to COVID is nothing new. About 1% to 3% of all his COVID cases include pink eye symptoms such as red coloration of the white part of the eyeball, eye irritation and tearing. You may also develop eye mucus or crusting around your eyes.

“Anecdotally, there seems to be more to this subspecies. “Similar to a runny nose with COVID, it can affect other moist surfaces of the body such as the nose and mouth, and the eyes are one place where it can get infected. Viruses can cause it as well.”

In a statement to KQED, the San Francisco Public Health Department pointed to this particular element among symptoms to watch this spring, stating, “We need to do more research on this symptom.” [Arcturus] People showing common symptoms of COVID-19 and people with pink eyes should stay home. “