Gastrointestinal disorders in Parkinson’s disease and other Lewy body diseases

Maeda, T. et al. Clinical manifestations of nonmotor symptoms in 1021 Japanese Parkinson’s disease patients from 35 medical centers. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 38, 54–60 (2017).

Abbott, R. D. et al. Frequency of bowel movements and the future risk of Parkinson’s disease. Neurology 57, 456–462 (2001).

Ito, M. et al. Drinking hydrogen water and intermittent hydrogen gas exposure, but not lactulose or continuous hydrogen gas exposure, prevent 6-hydorxydopamine-induced Parkinson’s disease in rats. Med. Gas. Res. 2, 15 (2012).

Braak, H. et al. Staging of the intracerebral inclusion body pathology associated with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (preclinical and clinical stages). J. Neurol. 249, III/1–III/5 (2002).

Boeve, B. F. et al. Pathophysiology of REM sleep behaviour disorder and relevance to neurodegenerative disease. Brain 130, 2770–2788 (2007).

Hawkes, C. H., Del Tredici, K. & Braak, H. Parkinson’s disease: a dual-hit hypothesis. Neuropathol. Appl. Neurobiol. 33, 599–614 (2007).

Cersosimo, M. G. & Benarroch, E. E. Pathological correlates of gastrointestinal dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease. Neurobiol. Dis. 46, 559–564 (2012).

Svensson, E. et al. Vagotomy and subsequent risk of Parkinson’s disease. Ann. Neurol. 78, 522–529 (2015).

Liu, B. et al. Vagotomy and Parkinson disease: a Swedish register-based matched-cohort study. Neurology 88, 1996–2002 (2017).

Horsager, J. et al. Brain-first versus body-first Parkinson’s disease: a multimodal imaging case-control study. Brain 143, 3077–3088 (2020).

Zhu, F. et al. The risk of Parkinson’s disease in inflammatory bowel disease: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Dig. Liver Dis. 51, 38–42 (2019).

Peter, I. et al. Anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy and incidence of Parkinson disease among patients with inflammatory bowel disease. JAMA Neurol. 75, 939–946 (2018).

Park, S. et al. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease are at an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease: a South Korean nationwide population-based study. J. Clin. Med. 8, 1191 (2019).

Gibo, N. et al. Examination of abnormal alpha-synuclein aggregates in the enteric neural plexus in patients with ulcerative colitis. J. Gastrointestin. Liver Dis. 31, 290–300 (2022).

Franke, A. et al. Genome-wide meta-analysis increases to 71 the number of confirmed Crohn’s disease susceptibility loci. Nat. Genet. 42, 1118–1125 (2010).

Cookson, M. R. The role of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) in Parkinson’s disease. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 11, 791–797 (2010).

Herrick, M. K. & Tansey, M. G. Is LRRK2 the missing link between inflammatory bowel disease and Parkinson’s disease? NPJ Parkinsons Dis. 7, 26 (2021).

Tansey, M. G. et al. Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 657–673 (2022).

Kim, S. et al. Transneuronal propagation of pathologic alpha-synuclein from the gut to the brain models Parkinson’s disease. Neuron 103, 627–641 (2019). e627.

Li, S. et al. Intestinal microbiota impact sepsis associated encephalopathy via the vagus nerve. Neurosci. Lett. 662, 98–104 (2018).

Killinger, B. A. et al. The vermiform appendix impacts the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Sci. Transl. Med. 10, eaar5280 (2018).

Palacios, N., Hughes, K. C., Cereda, E., Schwarzschild, M. A. & Ascherio, A. Appendectomy and risk of Parkinson’s disease in two large prospective cohorts of men and women. Mov. Disord. 33, 1492–1496 (2018).

Gray, M. T., Munoz, D. G., Gray, D. A., Schlossmacher, M. G. & Woulfe, J. M. Alpha-synuclein in the appendiceal mucosa of neurologically intact subjects. Mov. Disord. 29, 991–998 (2014).

Forsythe, P., Bienenstock, J. & Kunze, W. A. Vagal pathways for microbiome-brain-gut axis communication. Adv. Exp. Med. Biol. 817, 115–133 (2014).

Stolzenberg, E. et al. A role for neuronal alpha-synuclein in gastrointestinal immunity. J. Innate Immun. 9, 456–463 (2017).

Chen, S. G. et al. Exposure to the functional bacterial amyloid protein curli enhances alpha-synuclein aggregation in aged Fischer 344 rats and Caenorhabditis elegans. Sci. Rep. 6, 34477 (2016).

Kelly, L. P. et al. Progression of intestinal permeability changes and alpha-synuclein expression in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease. Mov. Disord. 29, 999–1009 (2014).

Kim, C. et al. Exposure to bacterial endotoxin generates a distinct strain of alpha-synuclein fibril. Sci. Rep. 6, 30891 (2016).

Chen, H. et al. Research on the premotor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease: clinical and etiological implications. Environ. Health Perspect. 121, 1245–1252 (2013).

Tanner, C. M. et al. Rotenone, paraquat, and Parkinson’s disease. Environ. Health Perspect. 119, 866–872 (2011).

Sherer, T. B., Kim, J. H., Betarbet, R. & Greenamyre, J. T. Subcutaneous rotenone exposure causes highly selective dopaminergic degeneration and alpha-synuclein aggregation. Exp. Neurol. 179, 9–16 (2003).

Pan-Montojo, F. et al. Progression of Parkinson’s disease pathology is reproduced by intragastric administration of rotenone in mice. PLoS ONE 5, e8762 (2010).

Pan-Montojo, F. et al. Environmental toxins trigger PD-like progression via increased alpha-synuclein release from enteric neurons in mice. Sci. Rep. 2, 898 (2012).

Qualman, S. J., Haupt, H. M., Yang, P. & Hamilton, S. R. Esophageal Lewy bodies associated with ganglion cell loss in achalasia. Similarity to Parkinson’s disease. Gastroenterology 87, 848–856 (1984).

Wakabayashi, K., Takahashi, H., Ohama, E. & Ikuta, F. Parkinson’s disease: an immunohistochemical study of Lewy body-containing neurons in the enteric nervous system. Acta Neuropathol. 79, 581–583 (1990).

Kaelberer, M. M. et al. A gut-brain neural circuit for nutrient sensory transduction. Science 361, eaat5236 (2018).

Han, W. et al. A neural circuit for gut-induced reward. Cell 175, 665–678 (2018). e623.

Chandra, R., Hiniker, A., Kuo, Y. M., Nussbaum, R. L. & Liddle, R. A. alpha-Synuclein in gut endocrine cells and its implications for Parkinson’s disease. JCI Insight 2, e92295 (2017).

Shannon, K. M., Keshavarzian, A., Dodiya, H. B., Jakate, S. & Kordower, J. H. Is alpha-synuclein in the colon a biomarker for premotor Parkinson’s disease? Evidence from 3 cases. Mov. Disord. 27, 716–719 (2012).

Hilton, D. et al. Accumulation of alpha-synuclein in the bowel of patients in the pre-clinical phase of Parkinson’s disease. Acta Neuropathol. 127, 235–241 (2014).

Wakabayashi, K., Takahashi, H., Takeda, S., Ohama, E. & Ikuta, F. Parkinson’s disease: the presence of Lewy bodies in Auerbach’s and Meissner’s plexuses. Acta Neuropathol. 76, 217–221 (1988).

Beach, T. G. et al. Multi-organ distribution of phosphorylated alpha-synuclein histopathology in subjects with Lewy body disorders. Acta Neuropathol. 119, 689–702 (2010).

Gjerloff, T. et al. Imaging acetylcholinesterase density in peripheral organs in Parkinson’s disease with 11C-donepezil PET. Brain 138, 653–663 (2015).

Fedorova, T. D. et al. Decreased intestinal acetylcholinesterase in early Parkinson disease: an (11)C-donepezil PET study. Neurology 88, 775–781 (2017).

Miki, Y. et al. Clinical availability of skin biopsy in the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Neurosci. Lett. 469, 357–359 (2010).

Hopfner, F. et al. beta-adrenoreceptors and the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Lancet Neurol. 19, 247–254 (2020).

Hernan, M. A., Takkouche, B., Caamano-Isorna, F. & Gestal-Otero, J. J. A meta-analysis of coffee drinking, cigarette smoking, and the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Ann. Neurol. 52, 276–284 (2002).

Tanner, C. M. et al. Smoking and Parkinson’s disease in twins. Neurology 58, 581–588 (2002).

Quik, M., Perez, X. A. & Bordia, T. Nicotine as a potential neuroprotective agent for Parkinson’s disease. Mov. Disord. 27, 947–957 (2012).

Prytz, H., Benoni, C. & Tagesson, C. Does smoking tighten the gut? Scand. J. Gastroenterol. 24, 1084–1088 (1989).

Wang, H. et al. Side-stream smoking reduces intestinal inflammation and increases expression of tight junction proteins. World J. Gastroenterol. 18, 2180–2187 (2012).

Benjamin, J. L. et al. Smokers with active Crohn’s disease have a clinically relevant dysbiosis of the gastrointestinal microbiota. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 18, 1092–1100 (2012).

Biedermann, L. et al. Smoking cessation alters intestinal microbiota: insights from quantitative investigations on human fecal samples using FISH. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 20, 1496–1501 (2014).

Bai, X. et al. Cigarette smoke promotes colorectal cancer through modulation of gut microbiota and related metabolites. Gut 71, 2439–2450 (2022).

Wirdefeldt, K., Adami, H. O., Cole, P., Trichopoulos, D. & Mandel, J. Epidemiology and etiology of Parkinson’s disease: a review of the evidence. Eur. J. Epidemiol. 26, S1–S58 (2011).

Murakami, K., Okubo, H. & Sasaki, S. Dietary intake in relation to self-reported constipation among Japanese women aged 18-20 years. Eur. J. Clin. Nutr. 60, 650–657 (2006).

Prediger, R. D. Effects of caffeine in Parkinson’s disease: from neuroprotection to the management of motor and non-motor symptoms. J. Alzheimers Dis. 20, S205–S220 (2010).

Khokhlova, E. V. et al. Anti-inflammatory properties of intestinal Bifidobacterium strains isolated from healthy infants. Microbiol. Immunol. 56, 27–39 (2012).

Gan, J. et al. A survey of subjective constipation in Parkinson’s disease patients in shanghai and literature review. BMC Neurol. 18, 29 (2018).

Khalif, I. L., Quigley, E. M., Konovitch, E. A. & Maximova, I. D. Alterations in the colonic flora and intestinal permeability and evidence of immune activation in chronic constipation. Dig. Liver Dis. 37, 838–849 (2005).

Asnicar, F. et al. Blue poo: impact of gut transit time on the gut microbiome using a novel marker. Gut 70, 1665–1674 (2021).

Nishiwaki, H. et al. Meta-analysis of gut dysbiosis in Parkinson’s disease. Mov. Disord. 35, 1626–1635 (2020).

Hasegawa, S. et al. Intestinal dysbiosis and lowered serum lipopolysaccharide-binding protein in Parkinson’s disease. PLoS ONE 10, e0142164 (2015).

Forsyth, C. B. et al. Increased intestinal permeability correlates with sigmoid mucosa alpha-synuclein staining and endotoxin exposure markers in early Parkinson’s disease. PLoS ONE 6, e28032 (2011).

Unger, M. M. et al. Short chain fatty acids and gut microbiota differ between patients with Parkinson’s disease and age-matched controls. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 32, 66–72 (2016).

Minato, T. et al. Progression of Parkinson’s disease is associated with gut dysbiosis: two-year follow-up study. PLoS ONE 12, e0187307 (2017).

Hopfner, F. et al. Gut microbiota in Parkinson disease in a northern German cohort. Brain Res. 1667, 41–45 (2017).

Bedarf, J. R. et al. Functional implications of microbial and viral gut metagenome changes in early stage L-DOPA-naive Parkinson’s disease patients. Genome Med. 9, 39 (2017).

Lin, A. et al. Gut microbiota in patients with Parkinson’s disease in southern China. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 53, 82–88 (2018).

Aho, V. T. E. et al. Gut microbiota in Parkinson’s disease: temporal stability and relations to disease progression. EBioMedicine 44, 691–707 (2019).

Romano, S. et al. Meta-analysis of the Parkinson’s disease gut microbiome suggests alterations linked to intestinal inflammation. npj Parkinsons Dis. 7, 27 (2021).

Chen, S. J. et al. Association of fecal and plasma levels of short-chain fatty acids with gut microbiota and clinical severity in patients with Parkinson disease. Neurology 98, e848–e858 (2022).

Qian, Y. et al. Gut metagenomics-derived genes as potential biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease. Brain 143, 2474–2489 (2020).

Nishiwaki, H. et al. Short chain fatty acids-producing and mucin-degrading intestinal bacteria predict the progression of early Parkinson’s disease. npj Parkinsons Dis. 8, 65 (2022).

Nishiwaki, H. et al. Short-chain fatty acid-producing gut microbiota is decreased in Parkinson’s disease but not in rapid-eye-movement sleep behavior disorder. mSystems 5, e00797–20 (2020).

Heintz-Buschart, A. et al. The nasal and gut microbiome in Parkinson’s disease and idiopathic rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder. Mov. Disord. 33, 88–98 (2018).

McKeith, I. G. et al. Diagnosis and management of dementia with Lewy bodies: fourth consensus report of the DLB Consortium. Neurology 89, 88–100 (2017).

Outeiro, T. F. et al. Dementia with Lewy bodies: an update and outlook. Mol. Neurodegener. 14, 5 (2019).

Gomperts, S. N. Lewy body dementias: dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson disease dementia. Continuum 22, 435–463 (2016).

Nishiwaki, H. et al. Gut microbiota in dementia with Lewy bodies. npj Parkinsons Dis. 8, 169 (2022).

Zhuang, Z. Q. et al. Gut microbiota is altered in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. J. Alzheimers Dis. 63, 1337–1346 (2018).

Haran, J. P. et al. Alzheimer’s disease microbiome is associated with dysregulation of the anti-inflammatory P-glycoprotein pathway. mBio 10, e00632–19 (2019).

Kobayashi, Y., Kuhara, T., Oki, M. & Xiao, J. Z. Effects of Bifidobacterium breve A1 on the cognitive function of older adults with memory complaints: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Benef. Microbes 10, 511–520 (2019).

Png, C. W. et al. Mucolytic bacteria with increased prevalence in IBD mucosa augment in vitro utilization of mucin by other bacteria. Am. J. Gastroenterol. 105, 2420–2428 (2010).

Chen, J. et al. An expansion of rare lineage intestinal microbes characterizes rheumatoid arthritis. Genome Med. 8, 43 (2016).

Lee, J. Y. et al. Contribution of the 7beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase from Ruminococcus gnavus N53 to ursodeoxycholic acid formation in the human colon. J. Lipid Res. 54, 3062–3069 (2013).

Ko, W. K. et al. Anti-inflammatory effects of ursodeoxycholic acid by lipopolysaccharide-stimulated inflammatory responses in RAW 264.7 macrophages. PLoS ONE 12, e0180673 (2017).

Lapenna, D. et al. Antioxidant properties of ursodeoxycholic acid. Biochem. Pharmacol. 64, 1661–1667 (2002).

Mortiboys, H. et al. UDCA exerts beneficial effect on mitochondrial dysfunction in LRRK2(G2019S) carriers and in vivo. Neurology 85, 846–852 (2015).

Qi, H., Shen, D., Jiang, C., Wang, H. & Chang, M. Ursodeoxycholic acid protects dopaminergic neurons from oxidative stress via regulating mitochondrial function, autophagy, and apoptosis in MPTP/MPP(+)-induced Parkinson’s disease. Neurosci. Lett. 741, 135493 (2021).

Hirayama, M. & Ohno, K. Parkinson’s disease and gut microbiota. Ann. Nutr. Metab. 77, 28–35 (2021).

Agus, A., Clement, K. & Sokol, H. Gut microbiota-derived metabolites as central regulators in metabolic disorders. Gut 70, 1174–1182 (2021).

Yan, Z. et al. Alterations of gut microbiota and metabolome with Parkinson’s disease. Microb. Pathog. 160, 105187 (2021).

Vascellari, S. et al. Gut microbiota and metabolome alterations associated with Parkinson’s disease. mSystems 5, e00561–20 (2020).

Vascellari, S. et al. Clinical phenotypes of Parkinson’s disease associate with distinct gut microbiota and metabolome enterotypes. Biomolecules 11, 144 (2021).

Aho, V. T. E. et al. Relationships of gut microbiota, short-chain fatty acids, inflammation, and the gut barrier in Parkinson’s disease. Mol. Neurodegener. 16, 6 (2021).

Tan, A. H. et al. Gut microbial ecosystem in Parkinson disease: new clinicobiological insights from multi-omics. Ann. Neurol. 89, 546–559 (2021).

Chen, S. J. et al. Alteration of gut microbial metabolites in the systemic circulation of patients with Parkinson’s disease. J. Parkinsons Dis. 12, 1219–1230 (2022).

Chen, G. et al. Sodium butyrate inhibits inflammation and maintains epithelium barrier integrity in a TNBS-induced inflammatory bowel disease mice model. EBioMedicine 30, 317–325 (2018).

Brass, E. P. & Beyerinck, R. A. Effects of propionate and carnitine on the hepatic oxidation of short- and medium-chain-length fatty acids. Biochem. J. 250, 819–825 (1988).

Frost, G. et al. The short-chain fatty acid acetate reduces appetite via a central homeostatic mechanism. Nat. Commun. 5, 3611 (2014).

D’Alessio, D. Intestinal hormones and regulation of satiety: the case for CCK, GLP-1, PYY, and Apo A-IV. J. Parenter. Enter. Nutr. 32, 567–568 (2008).

De Vadder, F. et al. Microbiota-generated metabolites promote metabolic benefits via gut-brain neural circuits. Cell 156, 84–96 (2014).

Koh, A., De Vadder, F., Kovatcheva-Datchary, P. & Backhed, F. From dietary fiber to host physiology: short-chain fatty acids as key bacterial metabolites. Cell 165, 1332–1345 (2016).

Desai, M. S. et al. A dietary fiber-deprived gut microbiota degrades the colonic mucus barrier and enhances pathogen susceptibility. Cell 167, 1339–1353 (2016). e1321.

Earle, K. A. et al. Quantitative imaging of gut microbiota spatial organization. Cell Host Microbe 18, 478–488 (2015).

Lin, C. H. et al. Altered gut microbiota and inflammatory cytokine responses in patients with Parkinson’s disease. J. Neuroinflammation 16, 129 (2019).

Islam, M. S. et al. Pesticides and Parkinson’s disease: current and future perspective. J. Chem. Neuroanat. 115, 101966 (2021).

Zoledziewska, M. The gut microbiota perspective for interventions in MS. Autoimmun. Rev. 18, 814–824 (2019).

Casani-Cubel, J. et al. The impact of microbiota on the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and the possible benefits of polyphenols. An overview. Metabolites 11, 120 (2021).

Derrien, M., Belzer, C. & de Vos, W. M. Akkermansia muciniphila and its role in regulating host functions. Microb. Pathog. 106, 171–181 (2017).

Everard, A. et al. Cross-talk between Akkermansia muciniphila and intestinal epithelium controls diet-induced obesity. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 110, 9066–9071 (2013).

Smith, P. M. et al. The microbial metabolites, short-chain fatty acids, regulate colonic Treg cell homeostasis. Science 341, 569–573 (2013).

Arpaia, N. et al. Metabolites produced by commensal bacteria promote peripheral regulatory T-cell generation. Nature 504, 451–455 (2013).

Singh, N. et al. Activation of Gpr109a, receptor for niacin and the commensal metabolite butyrate, suppresses colonic inflammation and carcinogenesis. Immunity 40, 128–139 (2014).

Casper, D., Yaparpalvi, U., Rempel, N. & Werner, P. Ibuprofen protects dopaminergic neurons against glutamate toxicity in vitro. Neurosci. Lett. 289, 201–204 (2000).

Chen, H. et al. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and the risk of Parkinson disease. Arch. Neurol. 60, 1059–1064 (2003).

Chen, H. et al. Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drug use and the risk for Parkinson’s disease. Ann. Neurol. 58, 963–967 (2005).

Sampson, T. R. et al. Gut microbiota regulate motor deficits and neuroinflammation in a model of Parkinson’s disease. Cell 167, 1469–1480 (2016). e1412.

Bisht, R., Kaur, B., Gupta, H. & Prakash, A. Ceftriaxone mediated rescue of nigral oxidative damage and motor deficits in MPTP model of Parkinson’s disease in rats. Neurotoxicology 44, 71–79 (2014).

Erny, D. et al. Host microbiota constantly control maturation and function of microglia in the CNS. Nat. Neurosci. 18, 965–977 (2015).

Zhang, Y. et al. Sodium butyrate ameliorates gut dysfunction and motor deficits in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease by regulating gut microbiota. Front. Aging Neurosci. 15, 1099018 (2023).

Caetano-Silva, M. E. et al. Inhibition of inflammatory microglia by dietary fiber and short-chain fatty acids. Sci. Rep. 13, 2819 (2023).

Hall, D. A. et al. An open label, non-randomized study assessing a prebiotic fiber intervention in a small cohort of Parkinson’s disease participants. Nat. Commun. 14, 926 (2023).

Braak, H. & Tredici, K. D. Neuroanatomy and pathology of sporadic Parkinson’s disease. Adv. Anat. Embryol. Cell Biol. 201, 1–119 (2009).

Uchihara, T. & Giasson, B. I. Propagation of alpha-synuclein pathology: hypotheses, discoveries, and yet unresolved questions from and human brain studies. Acta Neuropathol. 131, 49–73 (2016).

Milde, S. et al. Inflammatory neuronal loss in the substantia nigra induced by systemic lipopolysaccharide is prevented by knockout of the P2Y(6) receptor in mice. J. Neuroinflammation 18, 225 (2021).

McKeith, I. G. Author response: diagnosis and management of dementia with Lewy bodies: fourth consensus report of the DLB Consortium. Neurology 90, 300–301 (2018).