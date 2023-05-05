Biochemists identify cause of rare disease

Recent study A paper published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry led to the discovery of the genetic origin of a rare disease in children.

The state is known as padstands for PCNA-associated DNA repair defectsThe disease causes intellectual disability, accelerated aging, and extreme photosensitivity hearing loss. The mutations identified in this study were number two I won’t explain.

PCNA stands for proliferating cell nuclear antigen, a protein that slides over DNA and promotes DNA repair and replication. A research team led by Brian Kelch, an associate professor of biochemistry and biotechnology at the University of Massachusetts Chang School of Medicine, said PARD may be caused by a mutation in his PCNA that makes it unstable at high temperatures. I have determined that there is

This cartoon of the PCNA life cycle is a diagram from the paper “Heat-sensitive PCNA alleles underlie ataxia-telangiectasia-like disorders.”

The team received a call from Alexander Jorge, an associate professor of medicine at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, to begin investigating this protein and its role in PARD. All patients had the same PCNA mutation, known as C148S, but it was unclear why this mutation caused such severe disease.

“PCNA plays a great many different roles in the cell during DNA replication, DNA repair, the cell cycle, and chromatin assembly,” says Joe Magrino, UMass graduate student and lead author of the study. says Mr. “PCNA has been called the ‘maestro of DNA replication’ because it plays a central role in coordinating DNA copies with other aspects of normal cell behavior, such as repairing damaged DNA and deciding when to divide. It is.”

Kelch likened the shape of PCNA to a doughnut, which anchors DNA and plays a normal role inside the cell.

Rendered by Leonora Martinez-Nunez The C148S PCNA mutant becomes unstable at human body temperature and is prone to shedding from DNA.

“The fact that PCNA is shaped like a ring or donut is absolutely central to its function, because its job is essentially to connect other things to DNA,” Kelch said. says. “So the ability to stay in the DNA is very important.”

To elucidate the effects of mutations, the team solved its structure and performed various biochemical experiments to see how well PCNA binds to DNA in different situations.

“We showed that a new mutation discovered in Brazil disrupts protein stability, making it less stable,” Kelch said. .”

Magrino adds: It should be just the right amount of time to perform its function, neither too long nor too short. “

Furthermore, the team observed that the PCNA mutant was highly sensitive to high temperatures and became unstable around normal human body temperature.

“Mutant PCNA behaves like a normal protein at room temperature,” says Magrino. “However, when heated to human body temperature, the mutant has a severe stability defect and ceases to function as a functional protein.”

Although the team studies molecular biochemistry, these findings have immediate implications for the care of PARD patients.

“Having discovered that PCNA proteins with PARD mutations are heat sensitive, our physician colleagues are now very aware of the body temperature of PARD patients and actively treat them when they develop a fever.” said Kelch.

The team is currently working on designing a new technique to visualize mutant PCNA bound to DNA. These efforts have proven difficult as they are the first companies to attempt this goal. These and other experiments could help predict which other mutations in PCNA lead to his PARD, Kelch said.

Kelch and Magrino’s research may not only benefit patients with PARD and PARD-like disorders, but also have implications for cancer therapy. cancer patient.

“We know there is another protein complex called ATAD5 that acts to remove PCNA from DNA,” says Kelch. “I think PCNA is important for all kinds of diseases, including cancer. So this will be a very important investigative tool in the near future.”