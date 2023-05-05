WHO declares end of COVID global health emergency

LONDON (Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Friday declared the end of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a global health emergency, killing more than 6.9 million people and ravaging the global economy. A community that has marked a major step towards the end of a devastating and devastating pandemic.
The WHO Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended that UN agencies declare an end to the coronavirus crisis as a “public health emergency of international concern” that has been in place for more than three years.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Therefore, we very much look forward to declaring COVID-19 a global health emergency.” It does not mean that it is over as a global health threat, he added.
The WHO Emergency Committee first declared that COVID had reached its highest level of alert on 30 January 2020. This status helps draw international attention to global health threats and strengthen cooperation on vaccines and treatments.
Didier Houssin, head of the WHO’s COVID Emergency Committee, said the decision to end the global health emergency was supported by a majority of the committee.
Lifting it is a sign the world has made progress in fighting the disease, but COVID-19 is here to stay, even if it’s no longer an emergency, the WHO said.
The death rate has slowed from a peak of over 100,000 per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 per week to 24 April 2023. WHO datareflecting the widespread vaccination coverage, the availability of better treatments, and the level of herd immunity from previous infections.
The end of the emergency could mean that international cooperation and funding efforts also end or change focus, but as the pandemic recedes in various regions, many have already adapted. I’m here.
“The battle is not over. We still have weaknesses, and any weaknesses that still remain in our system will be exposed by this virus or another, and we need to fix it.” Yes,” said Michael Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies.
WHO began using the term COVID in March 2020 but has not declared the start or end of the pandemic.
“Most of the time, when the next one starts, the pandemic really ends,” Ryan said.
Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden said the pandemic was that’s allLike many others, the world’s largest economy has begun dismantling its COVID national emergency declaration, which officially ends on May 11. This means stopping paying for vaccines and testing millions of people, shifting responsibility to the commercial market.
Other regions have taken similar measures. The European Union said last April that the emergency phase of the pandemic was over, and Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa chief, said in December that it was time to move to routine COVID management across the continent. .
The WHO declaration comes just four months after China ended its long and stringent COVID restrictions and was devastated by a surge in infections.
In many parts of the world, testing has dropped dramatically and people have all but stopped wearing masks. Some countries have resumed mandatory mask wearing during the COVID epidemic. WHO Posted a plan This week, we are advising countries on how to live with COVID long term.
Reported by Jennifer Rigby, London and Bhanvi Satija, Bangalore.Edited by Josephine Mason
Jen reports on health issues that affect people around the world, from malaria to malnutrition. As part of the Health & Pharma team, recent notable work includes a survey on health care for young transgender people in the UK, a story about the rise in measles after COVID hits routine immunizations, and the following: It includes efforts to prevent pandemics. She previously worked for Telegraph newspapers in the UK and She Channel 4 News, as well as working as a freelancer in Myanmar and the Czech Republic.
