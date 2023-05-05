‘Sweatainer’ Health Monitoring Device Created by Hawaii Researchers : Big Island Now





One of the unique features of the Sweattainer is its “multi-draw” method of sweat collection.Photo courtesy: University of Hawaii Sweat holds important information about our health, providing clues to dehydration, fatigue, blood sugar levels, and even serious conditions like cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and heart failure. Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Institute of Technology have made a giant leap in sweat analysis using a 3D-printed wearable sweat sensor called a “swetainer.” “3D printing enables an entirely new design mode for wearable sweat sensors by allowing us to create ever more complex fluid networks and functions. article continues below ad article continues below ad Traditional approaches to collecting perspiration use absorbent pads or microbore (very thin) tubes pressed against the epidermis (superficial layer of the skin) using bands or straps to trap perspiration leaving the skin. To do. These techniques require trained personnel, special handling, and expensive laboratory equipment. The sweater is about the size of a child’s sticker.Photo courtesy: University of Hawaii The recent advent of wearable sweat sensors has resolved some of these challenges, but these devices remain disposable. Once the device is full, you should remove it to stop sweat collection. One of the sweattainer’s unique features is its “multi-draw” sweat collection method. This allows multiple individual sweat samples to be collected and analyzed directly on the device or sent to a lab. Inspired by the vacutainer used in clinical blood collection, this advancement not only makes sweat collection more efficient, but also allows for at-home testing, sample storage for future research, and compatibility with existing health-monitoring methods. opens up new possibilities for the integration of article continues below ad Field studies of sweating systems highlight the real-world potential of this breakthrough technology. Through the blueprint established in sweattainers, researchers hope this will continue to drive innovation and create a future in which personal health monitoring is more accessible, convenient, and insightful.

