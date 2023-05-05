Dozens of people infected with COVID-19 at CDC’s ‘Disease Detectives’ annual conference





article About 30 people may have contracted COVID-19 at a conference held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Atlanta, GeorgiaApril 24-27, according to CDC officials. According to the CDC, the annual Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) conference brings together officials known as “disease detectives” to “share cutting-edge research, scientific discoveries, and forward-thinking strategies to improve public health.” provided information for the improvement of As of May 2, about 35 people have reportedly tested positive, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordland confirmed in an email to Fox News Digital. “So far, everyone who has tested positive has been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms,” she wrote. This is the first time the event has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2,000 people attended the event held at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter in Ravinia, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group near CDC headquarters. “CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological evaluation of confirmed COVID-19 cases that may be associated with the 2023 EIS conference to identify patterns of transmission.” said Nordlund. The conference protocol followed “CDC guidance,” and “many conference attendees chose to wear masks during the conference,” she added. Nordlund said the CDC reported the COVID case to the Georgia Department of Health and contacted conference attendees to inform them of the case. “During the closing session, EIS leaders presented potential cases and took swift action to reduce further spread related to the event,” she added. With COVID cases and deaths steadily declining nationwide, large face-to-face meetings have become the norm, said Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and medical contributor for Fox News. I said that there is. “We have learned to live with COVID,” he told Fox News Digital. He’s not yet against wearing fancy masks in tight spaces or on planes, but “we’re way beyond the point of mandating vaccines at work and mandating travel,” he said. said. As COVID cases continue to decline nationwide, CDC continues to recommend that everyone 6 months and older be up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines, including updated vaccines. I’m here. “Anytime there are large indoor gatherings, especially at conferences, COVID-19 can spread, even during periods of low community spread,” said Nordlund. is effective in protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization and death.” Although it has been shown that even vaccinated people can catch the virus, Dr. Siegel says vaccines are still beneficial. “While it is undeniable that you can still catch COVID with the latest vaccines/boosters, there is some reduction in transmission in the first few months after vaccination, which certainly reduces the severity and risk of COVID over time. ” he said. Just under 2,000 people were reported to have COVID in Georgia last week, according to the CDC. Get the latest on this report FoxNews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/covid-outbreak-cdc-annual-conference-disease-detectives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos