A tadpole model can be used to test remyelination therapies in MS

Newly developed laboratory model using tadpoles helps determine potential for de novo myelination multiple sclerosis New research suggests that (MS) therapy is due to specific changes in behavior and vision tests.

This model may help accelerate the discovery of potential MS remyelination therapies and reduce the use of resources for ineffective compounds.

Bernard Zarque, M.D., Ph.D., of the Paris Brain Institute at the Sorbonne University in France, said, “This model…is ideal for testing the remyelination potential of new drugs before beginning long and costly clinical trials. It’s a target,” he said. press release.

A new model was described in the study.Monitoring recovery after CNS demyelination, a new tool to reduce the risk of pro-remyelination strategieswas published in brain.

recommended reading

MS is caused by inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, collectively known as the central nervous system or CNS. This inflammation damages the fat covering around axons (nerve fibers) known as nerve fibers. myelin sheath.

“Myelin protects nerve fibers, ensuring good conduction of nerve impulses and providing nutrients to the axons,” says Zalc. Essential for functioning its disappearance called demyelinationcausing sensory and motor symptoms: weakness of the lower or upper extremities, loss of balance, sensitivity, and visual disturbances.

many Treatment of MS Because they are approved, all available treatments work by reducing inflammation. Only a few treatments have shown promising remyelination effects in

Other treatments have shown promise in early laboratory work, but testing these treatments in clinical trials in people with MS has had disappointing results. rice field.

One possible explanation, according to Zalc, is that in laboratory models, compounds are generally evaluated for their ability to promote the growth and activity of oligodendrocytes, the cells primarily responsible for myelin generation and repair in the CNS. It means that it will be However, in laboratory models, whether changes in oligodendrocyte activity are accompanied by objective evidence of improved neuronal function has not generally been investigated.

“Why do candidate molecules systematically fail us when tested in humans? One possible explanation is that during the preclinical stage, their ability to generate new myelin-producing cells is assessed. This criterion based on tissue observations is not sufficient,” says Zalc. “For a drug to be effective, it must ameliorate the symptoms of the disease or even restore full sensory and motor skills.”

Xenopus tadpole

Here, Zalc and colleagues have developed a new model for studying remyelination. African clawed frog, Xenopus laevis. When these frogs are born as tadpoles, their bodies are transparent, allowing researchers to see the central nervous system and other internal structures without harming the animals.

Scientists focused specifically on the optic nerve (the main nerve that connects the eye to the brain) because this part of the central nervous system is easily visible in tadpoles.

In this model, tadpoles were engineered so that oligodendrocytes express two novel proteins. The researchers then treated the tadpoles with the chemical metronidazole.

Although the chemical itself is harmless, the nitroreductase enzyme converts metronidazole into a cytotoxin. A loss could be induced. The chemical administration can then be stopped to allow the oligodendrocytes to recover and remyelinate.

The researchers found that metronidazole-induced myelin damage was associated with a significant reduction in swimming speed and distance traveled, as well as poor performance on a visual avoidance test (tadpoles tend to avoid images that look like underwater obstacles). was shown to lead to visual impairment in these animals).

Swimming speed and visual avoidance returned to normal levels once the drug was discontinued and remyelination occurred.

“Our results show that fluctuations in motor and sensory performance are perfectly correlated with levels of demyelination and tissue remyelination,” said Zalc.

recommended reading

Testing the effect of two molecules, siponimod and clemastine

The team then used this animal model to test the effects of two molecules that had previously shown their ability to promote remyelination in laboratory models. Maizent; again Clemastineantihistamines Currently being tested in clinical trials for MS.

Results showed that these compounds led to increased oligodendrocyte levels, but only clemastine treatment improved swimming speed, distance traveled, and performance on visual avoidance tests. Her two other compounds, known to have no effect on remyelination, also had no significant effect on functional behavioral test performance.

“Overall, these data confirm the usefulness of the conditional demyelination model for screening drugs for efficacy in promoting functional remyelination,” the scientists concluded.

“This new tool has the potential to advance our knowledge of the link between one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis, visual impairment, and associated demyelinating lesions,” said Zalc. increase. “This is a real starting point for future therapeutic success.”