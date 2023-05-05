Detroit school closed due to flu-like outbreaks, two cases of bacterial illness reported









CNN

—

Two students diagnosed with bacterial disease, school district says after Detroit schools temporarily closed due to spate of student illnesses Haemophilus influenzae. two students at Marcus Garvey Academy Crystal Wilson, deputy director of communications with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said Friday. Schools for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade were closed this week after “many students” in the lower grades fell ill. Wilson said fewer than 25 of his 310 students at the school were sick. School will resume on Monday, she said. Earlier this week, she said the school had “unusually high rates of flu-like symptoms, including fever and vomiting, in students, especially at the lower grade level.” The closure also follows the death last week of a kindergarten student who attended Marcus Garvey Academy, the school district said in a statement. The student’s cause of death is pending, the Wayne County Coroner’s Office said Friday. “Students came to school with flu-like symptoms,” Wilson said. Haemophilus influenzae, or influenza, is a disease caused by bacteria that can lead to illnesses such as ear infections and bronchitis, or more serious bloodstream infections, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is not the same as the disease caused by the influenza virus. “These bacteria live in a person’s nose and throat and are usually harmless. However, the bacteria can travel to other parts of the body and cause infections,” says the CDC. Bacteria are spread through airborne particles and usually infect children under the age of 5 or adults over the age of 65. According to the CDC, the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine is recommended for children from the age of 2 months, but it does not protect against other types of influenza. In a statement Wednesday, the Detroit Department of Health said it was working with school districts to monitor the disease and reminded the public that a vaccine is available. “The Detroit Department of Health provides immunizations for children and adults to protect against many childhood illnesses,” it said. “Immunizations are also available at pediatric centers and primary care providers. increase.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/05/health/detroit-school-closed-illness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos