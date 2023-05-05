Warensky resigns as CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on Friday that she would be stepping down on June 30, ending a tumultuous tenure at the country’s leading public health agency as it struggled to contain Covid. rice field. The -19 pandemic is the greatest threat to American well-being in decades.

“She has brought together the best scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crisis we face,” President Biden said in a statement after the announcement. , leaving the CDC as a stronger agency, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”

At an agency-wide meeting, Dr. Warenski admitted to having mixed feelings about her decision, and was in tears, according to those who attended a conference call with her.

“I took on this role with the goal of leaving the dark days of the pandemic behind and moving CDC and Public Health to a better and more trusted place.”