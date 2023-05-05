Health
Warensky resigns as CDC director
Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on Friday that she would be stepping down on June 30, ending a tumultuous tenure at the country’s leading public health agency as it struggled to contain Covid. rice field. The -19 pandemic is the greatest threat to American well-being in decades.
“She has brought together the best scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crisis we face,” President Biden said in a statement after the announcement. , leaving the CDC as a stronger agency, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”
At an agency-wide meeting, Dr. Warenski admitted to having mixed feelings about her decision, and was in tears, according to those who attended a conference call with her.
“I took on this role with the goal of leaving the dark days of the pandemic behind and moving CDC and Public Health to a better and more trusted place.”
During his tenure, Dr. Wallenski noted that the agency has administered more than 670 million Covid vaccine doses and provided guidance on immunizations, social distancing and masking. ”
Her announcement came on the heels of officials announcing they would dramatically scale back Covid surveillance.The Biden administration plans to end the public health emergency on May 11.
Dr. Wallenski did not respond to a request for comment.
It wasn’t immediately clear who would head the CDC after Dr. Warenski left. A public health expert said the news came as a surprise, with some expressing disappointment at her decision.
Dr. Megan Raney, associate dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said: “I know it hasn’t been easy, not just because of COVID-19, but because of the politicization of science.”
With her resignation, Dr. Wallenski joins many other public health officials who left their jobs after the pandemic began. Much of it is because of public harassment.
Dr. Lanny said she received harassing emails and personal attacks, but what she experienced was “just the tip of the iceberg” compared to the treatment Dr. Walensky received.
A person familiar with Dr. Wallenski’s thinking said she was fed up with the harassment and long commute between the CDC’s offices in Atlanta and her home in Massachusetts. The director was upset with the relationship between the agency and the White House and did not expect an announcement of the end of the public health emergency.
Born Rochelle Bersoff, Dr. Walensky grew up in Potomac, Maryland, in a respected family of scientists. She trained in medicine at Johns Hopkins University, and she joined the faculty of Harvard University in 2001, where she built her reputation as a rigorous researcher and a generous mentor.
Prior to becoming CDC director, Dr. Wallenski headed the infectious disease unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he witnessed the devastation of the pandemic. She was noted for her research on health care policy, especially her HIV.
However, with little experience working in government or large institutions, Dr. Wallenski was an unexpected choice to lead an agency of approximately 11,000 staff.
Dr. Wallenski assumed command of the beleaguered agency in January 2021. She had an almost impossible task ahead of her. It was to restore her CDC’s once-prestigious reputation at a time when public confidence in the institution, and science more broadly, was rapidly fading.
Since the pandemic began, the CDC has been exposed for failed tests, changing masking advice, and outdated surveillance and data systems. Trump administration officials harassed the agency’s leaders, interfering with or ignoring their research reports, undermining the morale of scientists, even as the crisis escalated.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who was the country’s chief adviser on Covid until late last year, said: told the New York Times In 2021, he fully believed in Dr. Warenski’s ability to turn the CDC around. “By the end of the year, everybody’s going to have a crush on her,” he said at the time.
But the pandemic is a respected and popular as Dr. Warensky. She was heavily criticized by experts for advising people to stop wearing face masks weeks before the delta strain of coronavirus hit the country. After curtailing quarantine requirements despite the suspension, she was accused of commercial interests outweighing scientific attention.
Republicans in Congress have repeatedly called for her resignation and have painted the agency as a failed agency at hearings on the pandemic. I was.
“Dr. Wallenski took this position at the height of the coronavirus and gave her everything,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, who worked closely with her when she served as the White House test coordinator last year. “She has worked hard to change the CDC for the better and to evolve its structure and organization into one that can handle future crises. She will be sorely missed.”
Dr. Daniel Pollock, who led Covid surveillance for several months in 2020 and retired in 2021 after 37 years of service, said: And he modernizes. ”
“The timing of this leadership transition is very problematic,” he said. “I worked at his CDC under 10 different directors of his, and if for some reason they suddenly quit, the ripple effect is a huge loss.”
Despite the controversy, Dr. Warensky’s email to staff on Friday suggested she believed the agency’s standing had improved. We have set out to do the work necessary to reorganize our agencies, orient our businesses towards public health work, and promote accountability, timeliness and transparency in our work,” she said.
Dr. Warensky admitted the agency’s failure Last year, we committed to restructuring our organization to transform our ability to respond rapidly to public health crises. Several organizational changes were announced, but it’s unclear if any of them made a material difference to the CDC’s work.
Under her leadership, Dr. Wallenski said in an email to officials, agencies have set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to strengthen public health infrastructure and modernize the country’s data infrastructure.
She also declared racism a serious public health threat and led the agency in its efforts to contain the multinational mpox outbreak, as well as the Ebola epidemic in Uganda. .
“We have made this world a safer place,” said Dr. Warenski. “I have never been more proud in my professional career.”
Noah Wayland contributed to the report.
This is a developing story. Please check the latest information.
