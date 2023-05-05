Novavax COVID-19 vaccine found to be safe, effective and immunogenic for adolescents





Results from the expanded PREVENT-19 study show that the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) NVX-CoV2373 vaccine (Novavax, Inc) is safe and immunogenic in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents. , found to be valid, was published in JAMA network openThe vaccine was 79.5% effective in protecting adolescents against COVID-19, primarily the circulating delta variant. Credit: phonlamaiphoto – stock.adobe.com “Optimal control of COVID-19 as it transitions to an endemic state includes vaccination to minimize overall disease and reduce its social and mental health impact, especially on children and adolescents. should be extended to all ages,” the authors of the study wrote in the article. There are a number of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines approved to treat COVID-19 in adolescents and young children, with the recent addition of the SARS-CoV-2 NVX-CoV2373 vaccine to the list. Based on data supporting safety, immunogenicity, and protective efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, it is approved for emergency use in adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years of age. The researchers conducted a research study to explain the data that led to its approval. The SARS-CoV-2 NVX-CoV2373 vaccine was initially evaluated for safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in adults in the PREVENT-19 study. It was found to be 90.4% protective against his circulating COVID-19. This more recent Phase 3, 2:1 randomized clinical trial was an extension of PREVENT-19. Between April and September 2021, investigators will study racially and ethnically diverse individuals aged 12 to 17 years to receive the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine (n=1487) or placebo (n=745). We randomly assigned 2,247 diverse adolescents to The primary objectives of this study included serological non-inferiority of neutralizing antibody responses compared with young adults aged 10–25 years, her laboratory-confirmed protection against COVID-19, and reactogenicity and safety. includes gender. The vaccine group experienced a higher serological response than the placebo group, which was also observed in young adults.In addition, this vaccine was 82% effective against the Delta variant alone. Reactogenicity was mild/moderate, more frequent and severe after vaccine number 2, and the investigators observed no new safety concerns during follow-up. There was a rare incidence. The data also suggest that the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine may provide broad protective immunity against multiple variants. This is because studies have established that it is effective against previous variants from previous clinical trials and the delta variant in this expansion. Limitations of this study include the short evaluation period, limited placebo-controlled follow-up, assessment of circulating efficacy of Delta variants, small number of cases during blinded crossover, and lack of efficacy from the per-protocol efficacy population. Includes participant exclusions. was seropositive at baseline. “The favorable safety profile, convenient storage and transport requirements, and induction of broad cross-reactive immune responses that may offer protection against new variants suggest that: [NVX-CoV2373] It offers an important option for vaccinating young individuals in the fight against the current global COVID-19 pandemic,” the study’s authors wrote in the article. reference Agnes G, Dunkle L, Gay C, et al. Safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. JAMA net opened. 2023. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.9135

