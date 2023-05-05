May 5, 2023 – There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes disruption to women’s menstrual cycles, according to a survey of nearly 3 million women in Sweden.

The study was initiated after widespread anecdotal reports from women of changes in their menstrual cycles after vaccination, such as shorter menstrual intervals and increased bleeding.

Researchers observed an increased risk of postmenopausal bleeding after the third vaccination.

The authors conclude that “the menstrual cycle changes naturally and mild menstrual disturbances are generally not considered clinically significant. However, changes can cause considerable distress to affected women.” concerns are raised about possible side effects that have not yet been fully characterized, especially during large-scale vaccination campaigns.

The Swedish study is the largest study to date to look at the relationship between vaccination and menstrual changes, but the researchers found no evidence to point to vaccination as the cause.

of findings was included in this week’s edition of the Journal of the British Medical Association called BMJMoreData were analyzed for Swedish women aged 12 to 74 from December 2020 to February 2022. Her more than 2.5 million of her 2.9 million women who participated in the study received at least one dose of her COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca. More than half of the women received her three doses. Utilizing data from primary care or specialist visits and hospitalizations, researchers assessed vaccine efficacy within 1–7 days after vaccination and within her 8–90 days. They looked for menstrual disorders such as cycle day changes, abnormal bleeding, and postmenopausal bleeding.

The researchers said they saw a “weak and inconsistent association” between vaccination and healthcare contacts related to menstrual changes and postmenopausal bleeding, but concluded that shots caused problems. None of the patterns were strong enough to attach.