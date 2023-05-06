The silent struggle for new mothers





New mothers often experience joy and excitement in the first few weeks of welcoming their newborn into the world. This experience can be clouded by various mental health conditions. “It’s quite normal to be sleep-deprived for the first few weeks, all with the understanding that things can be emotional, exhausting and stressful,” says Courtney Martin, DO, FACOG, OB. – said GYN, and Loma Linda’s medical director of obstetric services, University Health. “If symptoms persist for more than two weeks, you may have postpartum depression or postpartum anxiety and should see your doctor. According to the American Psychological Association, 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression. PPD most commonly affects new mothers, but can also affect mothers with two or more children, regardless of income level, race or ethnicity, culture, marital status, or education. I have. It’s not a weakness and it’s no one’s fault. Here are some warning symptoms to look out for. Eating more or less than usual Loss of pleasure or interest in previously enjoyed activities

Anxiety – always or most of the time – or panic attacks

Feeling guilty or worthless; blaming yourself

Excessive irritability, anger, agitation; mood swings

sadness, crying uncontrollably for a very long time

fear of not being a good mother

Fear of being alone with the baby

Insomnia, oversleeping, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty falling asleep

Indifference to baby, family and friends

Difficulty concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions

thoughts of harming yourself or the baby Martin emphasizes the importance of asking for help. “Suicide is one of the leading causes of postpartum death, so it’s very important to pay attention to it,” says Martin. “There are so many resources, support groups, podcasts and information online. No more stigma. People care and you are not alone.” doctors often use Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, a research tool to identify people at risk for PPD during pregnancy and hospitalization. A score is calculated based on your answers to screening questions to determine if further evaluation or treatment is needed. Among the list of questions, the questionnaire asked whether they had unnecessarily blamed themselves when things went wrong, whether they had felt anxious or worried for no good reason, or whether they had thoughts of hurting themselves. Ask if there has been Fathers experience postnatal depression and may share the same symptoms as mothers with PPD. If you think you may have postpartum depression, prompt treatment can help you manage symptoms and bond with your baby. Treatment may include counseling, support groups, and medication. If you are thinking of harming yourself or your baby, call 119 immediately for help. You can also consider calling or texting 988 to reach out to a medical provider, mental health provider, or suicide hotline. His hotline is available 24/7 and is free and confidential. inquiry provider This question is specific to postpartum depression.

