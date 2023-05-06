Health
Artificial intelligence detects early signs of breast cancer in some US hospitals
Boca Raton, Florida – some doctors believe artificial intelligence Major advances in breast cancer screening are saving lives. In some cases, AI is detecting early signs of disease years before tumors are visible on conventional scans.
The Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital found a 23% increase in cancer cases after implementing AI during breast cancer screening.
The institute’s medical director, Dr. Cathy Schilling, told Fox News Digital that the clinic has nine specialist breast radiologists, all trained for fellowships, so early detection He said the increase in
“All we do is read breast imaging studies, so I thought maybe we were pretty good at what we were doing, but this research is about dedication and dedication. It shows that even breast radiologists can make better use of breast prostheses.Intelligence,” Schilling said.
Chat GPT Answered 25 Breast Cancer Screening Questions But ‘We’re Not Ready for the Real World Yet’ – Here’s Why
ProFound AI, created by iCad, is designed to flag problem areas on mammograms.The program has studied millions of people breast cancer scan And over time, I learned to circle lesions and estimate cancer risk.
“When you realize that 90% of the cases are benign and nothing has been found, it’s just exhausting. Scrolling through the images fascinates me. It helps me find those tiny little cancers that I have. I’m looking for them,” said Schilling.
Doctors use mammograms to check women’s breasts for breast cancer. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/dpa (Photo by Michael Hanschke/picture Alliance via Getty Images)
ProFound AI is first technology of its kind The Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute embraced breakthrough technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hospital now boasts one of the earliest studies on the impact of AI on cancer.
“What we are trying to find is finding cancers that are 3 to 6 mm in size and finding invasive lobular carcinomas that are very difficult to find because they do not form. Breast lumps,” said Schilling.
Schilling also said that in the past two years, laboratories have not offered very serious treatments to patients diagnosed with breast cancer because the cells are so small.
“We’re doing smaller mastectomies, less mastectomies, less chemotherapy, less radiation,” she continued. “I think we’re entering a whole new era in breast care.”
Artificial intelligence in healthcare: New product acts as ‘doctor’s co-pilot’
Schilling also believes the AI’s early detection capabilities may have helped save Luz Torres’ life after a routine mammogram on April 1 revealed abnormalities. A small cancerous tumor. Torres said he had no symptoms or trends that something might be wrong.
“I have very dense breast tissue, so I always have a mammogram and an ultrasound. Then I got a call saying the pathology was breast cancer,” Torres said in a moving interview. “It was an early detection. We come every year. The mammogram is going well, so it’s a very small tumor.”
Related: New FDA Rule Requires Breast Density Information on All Mammograms
Torres was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in early April and recently completed surgery. Fortunately, she is expected to make a full recovery after her early detection.
“Looks good. They called me early stage 1, so I don’t need chemo. I’m very happy.”
“The desire to improve technology so that patients can detect this breast cancer early when it can be treated, and the resulting prognosis is excellent. I was lucky enough to be one of those patients. It’s a blessing.” .
Several companies are releasing AI products with flagging capabilities Abnormalities in cancer screening. Doctors are also using AI to detect brain, lung, and prostate cancers.
For updates on this article, please visit FOXNews.com.
|
