Health
WHO cancels COVID global health emergency status
May 5 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, killing more than 6.9 million people, disrupting the global economy and disrupting communities. The devastating virus has been declared no longer a global health emergency.It will be managed like any other infectious disease.
Below are responses from some companies and other stakeholders to the WHO decision to revoke the status it has held for over three years.
Seth Barkley, CEO of GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, said:
“This is a historic milestone, but like any deadly but preventable disease, we need to be clear about the need to continue to protect the most vulnerable.”
International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Federations and Associations
“It is important to draw lessons from this extraordinary collective effort and carefully consider what worked and what didn’t work so that the world can be better prepared for future pandemics.
“We must maintain the strength of the innovation ecosystem that has fostered the development and expansion of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics at record speed and scale.”
Novavax Co., Ltd. (NVAX.O)
“While the COVID situation has shifted to a unique market, we believe that annual seasonal vaccinations against COVID will continue to be required to provide protection against emerging subspecies.”
Pfizer Japan Inc (PFE.N)
“While the public health emergency of international concern ends, the WHO said the virus is here to stay and all countries will continue to manage COVID-19, along with other infectious diseases affecting populations. I stressed the need to
“To preserve the gains made during the pandemic, governments must remain vigilant and maintain a high level of preparedness against further outbreaks of COVID-19 and the emergence of new virus variants.
“COVID-19 vaccination continues to be recommended globally, and several governments around the world are currently conducting vaccination campaigns in the spring and planning fall campaigns.”
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
“This pandemic has taken its toll on people, our societies and economies. was successfully overcome.”
“Now that this crisis is over, I would like to sincerely thank the many public health professionals on the front lines for their extraordinary efforts and dedication over the last three years. Without them, we would not be where we are today. would not have been at the place of
ZAEEM HAQ, GLOBAL MEDICAL DIRECTOR, SAVE THE CHILDREN
“Over the past three years, COVID-19 has upended children’s lives, deprived them of access to education, health and protection, increased global inequalities, and pushed an estimated 100 million additional children into poverty. But COVID-19 is no longer officially considered a “public health emergency of international concern” and the virus is here to stay. ”
“Without urgent global action, years of progress for children would be reversed forever.”
SALIM ABDOOL KARIM, Former South African Government Advisor on COVID Strategy
“The declaration is over, but we must realize that the pandemic is not over. We continue to live in the midst of this pandemic and it remains an ever-present threat. Importantly, this is an opportunity, and we hope to apply the lessons learned from Covid to our efforts to prepare for the next pandemic.”
MOHGA KAMAL-YANNI, Policy Co-Director, People’s Vaccine Alliance
“As with HIV, the global response to COVID-19 has failed the world’s most vulnerable people, putting windfall gains ahead of public health. We must learn from the last three years and bring about structural change in global health, or we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of this pandemic next time.”
Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Bangalore, Jennifer Rigby, London, and Michael Erman, New York Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
