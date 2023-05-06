



Cassandra Calabrese, D.O. Credit: Twitter Patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) Patients with myositis hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to have a history of biologic, immunosuppressive, or corticosteroid therapy for autoimmune disease. In a new study presented during the conference, Congress of Clinical Rheumatology (CCR) East 2023 Annual Meeting This week in Destin, Florida, a team of US-based researchers observed findings that may indicate a link between treatment for severe autoimmune diseases and the risk of severe COVID-19 progression. The study, funded by AstraZeneca, further reveals the link between rheumatic disease status and risk from the pandemic virus. Investigators led by Cassandra Calabrese, DO, assistant professor in the Department of Rheumatology and Immunology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, investigated autoimmune disease among patients with severe COVID-19 and those without, stratified by diagnosis. An attempt was made to compare the use of disease treatments. For SLE, RA, or myositis. The team used data from the IBM Market Scan Commercial Database to identify adults aged 18 and over with a confirmed diagnosis of any disease between January 2013 and April 2020. Eligible patient evaluations will begin in the month that enrollment ends, patient death, or December 2021. Severe COVID-19 was defined by ICD-10 diagnostic coding in the database. Calabrese and his colleagues evaluated his patient’s use of antimalarial drugs, biologic therapy, and immunosuppressants during the six months prior to initial diagnosis of COVID-19. Corticosteroid use was evaluated in the patient prior to his 30 days with COVID-19. For comparison, the team determined the severity of severe COVID-19 by drug use in the time to the assigned delegation date, based on the concordant distribution of the earliest diagnostic data for patients with severe COVID-19. No patients were evaluated. Final evaluation included 18,665 patients with SLE, 52,406 with RA, and 1,833 with myositis who met eligibility criteria. Researchers observed severe his COVID-19 in 1.5%, 1.4% and 2.2% of the patient population respectively. Her COVID-19 patients with severe disease were older on average in all three cohorts. Patients with SLE or RA and severe COVID-19 were more frequently male. Researchers observed significantly more comorbidities among patients with any of the three autoimmune diseases and severe COVID-19. Although the majority of the same patients were using biologic, immunosuppressant or corticosteroid therapy (79–83%), only 62 of her non-COVID-19 patients with autoimmune disease and severe disease – 75% used such treatment. The team also observed significantly more use of biologics, immunosuppressants, or corticosteroids among patients in each cohort with severe COVID-19. Antimalarial drug use was more common among patients with RA and his severe COVID-19, and use of rituximab (7–20%) or mycophenolic acid (3–40%) was more common among patients with severe COVID-19. It was more common in each of the 19 cohorts and in the cohorts that were not. . Another 12% of patients with SLE and severe COVID-19 used belimumab, compared to 8% of patients without SLE and severe COVID-19. The proportion of his SLE or RA and severe COVID-19 patients using leflunomide or tacrolimus was approximately twice that of his patients with autoimmune disease but not severe COVID-19. The authors of the study found that common autoimmune disease treatments, especially corticosteroids, are used more frequently in patients with SLE, RA, and myositis who develop severe COVID-19 than in those who do not. concluded. “These therapies may be indicative of autoimmune disease severity or independently associated with severe COVID outbreaks,” wrote Calabrese and colleagues. Potential impact on patients’ COVID risk should be carefully considered when selecting or adjusting References Calabrese C, Atefi G, Evans KA, Moynihan M, et al. Prior use of autoimmune disease therapy in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, or myositis hospitalized with COVID-19. Paper published at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology (CCR) East 2023 Annual Meeting. Destin, Florida. May 4-7, 2023.

