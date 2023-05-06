1 in 6 early-onset colorectal cancer survivors will be diagnosed with a later cancer







Rathod A, et al. Abstract 114: Second cancer risk in a population-based sample of 7,000 early-onset colorectal cancer survivors. Presented at: Digestive Disease Week. May 5-9, 2023. Chicago (Hybrid).

Rathod does not report related financial disclosures.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Chicago — Among Survivors early-onset colorectal cancer, According to a population-based study published in Digestive Disease Week, about 16% will develop a second cancer, with men reporting a higher risk. number of cancer survivor It is on the rise and is projected to reach 26 million by 2040 in the United States. ” Aniruddha Rathod, PhD, MBBS, MPH, Peter O’Donnell Jr., a postdoctoral fellow in the School of Public Health at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, told Helio. “These survivors are at increased risk of developing another cancer in the future.

“Young-onset colorectal cancer Incidence rates are rising in the United States and worldwide. Knowledge of the specific needs of this expanding group is lacking, and our investigation will contribute to better inform screening and surveillance recommendations among early-onset colorectal cancer survivors. doing.” Using data from the Nation Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program, Rathod et al. 72.6%) were investigated for subsequent cancer risk. – His CRC (stage 0-III), which he developed between 1992 and 1999. The researchers also identified individual patient, tumor type, and treatment-related risk factors, and stratified all analyzes by gender. Overall, 16.2% of patients developed a second cancer, including 337 second CRC diagnoses. Furthermore, the subsequent 25-year cumulative incidence of cancer was 18.5% (95% CI, 17-20) for men and 16.8% (95% CI, 15-18) for women, 6.4% (95% CI, 5-7) and 4.4% (95% CI, 4-5), respectively, with a second CRC diagnosis. The cumulative incidence of cancer by age 70 years was 19.7% (95% CI, 18-21) in men and 18.4% (95% CI, 17-20) in women, 6.6% (95% CI, 6-8 ) was. ) and 4.5% (95% CI, 4–5) for CRC. “Among patients who will develop cancer in the future, the four most common types of future cancer were colorectal, breast, prostate and lung cancer,” said Rathod. Factors associated with an increased risk of all types of cancer in men include lower median household income at the county level (< 70,000 対 > 70,000; HR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1-1.5), higher tumor grade (4 vs. 1; HR = 3.9; 95% CI, 1.8-8.4) and histology (mucinous adenocarcinoma vs. non-adenocarcinoma; HR = 4.6; 95% CI, 1.6–12.9). In women, higher stage (II vs. 0-I; HR = 0.75; 95% CI, 0.59-0.97; III vs. 0-I; HR = 0.51, 95% CI, 0.39-0.66) and tumor Location (distal colon vs. proximal colon; HR = 0.75; 95% CI, 0.6–0.95; rectum vs. proximal colon; HR = 0.5; 95% CI, 0.38–0.65). “Our findings show that between 1992 and 1999, 1 in 6 people diagnosed with stage 0 to III early-onset colorectal cancer will develop future cancer in a US-based population cohort. It suggests that he was diagnosed with,” Rathod said. “There are no known guidelines specifically tailored for early-onset colorectal cancer survivors regarding future cancer screening,” he continued. “Recommendations from professional societies are for CRC only and vary significantly. Once screening and early detection tests for these cancers become available, the prevalence of these future cancer types will be considered. As such, there may be an opportunity to improve screening and surveillance strategies for early-onset colorectal cancer survivors.”

