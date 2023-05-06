Mediterranean diet lowers risk of type 2 diabetes





A new study shows that following a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Findings show that even modest improvements in dietary adherence can effectively reduce risk.

An endocrinologist and nutritionist explain the findings. of mediterranean diet A diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, seafood, whole grains and healthy fats.This diet is well researched to promote heart health Even if Prevent cognitive decline Now, new research shows how a Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes . In contrast to previous similar studies that used self-reported questionnaires, this study pros medicine used a blood test to measure how closely participants followed the Mediterranean diet. The study included 22,000 participants, each of whom looked at blood tests. Created an overall score. With this new, unbiased method, researchers found that people whose biomarker scores showed they were following a strict Mediterranean diet were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The researchers found that the 20% of participants with the highest biomarker scores had a 62% lower risk of developing new type 2 diabetes compared to the 20% of participants with the lowest biomarker scores. discovered. This means that even taking small steps to follow a Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. Wait, what is type 2 diabetes? Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body has trouble using the insulin produced by the pancreas. Melissa Presto, DCN, RDN a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, prevention medical review board “This raises and keeps blood sugar levels high. If not treated, it can lead to many problems, including heart disease, kidney disease and blurred vision.” Health professionals often advise people with type 2 diabetes to change their diet. These changes may include limiting sugar, limiting refined carbohydrates, and consuming more whole foods than processed foods. Jessica Jin, MS, RD, CDN registered dietitian. However, food is only one Ingredients of Type 2 diabetes management Lauren Harris Pincus, MS, RDN, Founder Says NutritionStarringYOU.com author with . “Lifestyle factors such as physical activity, stress management, and sleep quality play an important role.” genetics also play a role. What is the Mediterranean diet and what are its benefits for people with type 2 diabetes? According to Presto, the Mediterranean diet is a plant-based eating pattern that includes non-starchy vegetables, fiber-rich grains, moderate amounts of eggs, poultry, dairy, and small amounts of red meat, sweets, and wine. . This dietary pattern has long been noted for its positive effects on inflammation. anti-inflammatory diet Patterns help minimize the damage that can occur with long-term inflammation. According to Dr. Admoolam, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes eating less sugary foods and less sugary drinks. “It’s important; however, remember that the Mediterranean diet is not necessarily a ‘low-carb’ or ‘low-sugar’ diet. Lentils and legumes are the staples of this diet plan and consist of complex carbohydrates.” It has been. The Mediterranean diet is also high in fiber, which helps slow the rise in blood sugar after eating, says Harris-Pincus. “It’s also low in saturated fat and high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, which people with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing.” And because the Mediterranean diet is based on whole foods that are more nutritious and satisfying, ultra processed foodwhich may make it easier to lose weight and help improve insulin resistance Some people add Harris-Pincus. Conclusion Type 2 diabetes rate is It has increased Diabetes can be treated very well, but it is not easy to manage and requires patients to be deeply involved in their care and management, says Zinn. This new study confirms that following the Mediterranean diet not only helps prevent type 2 diabetes, but also helps in dietary management of type 2 diabetes. A high intake of important vegetables, high-fiber carbohydrate sources, and omega-3 fatty acids is recommended.” If you have type 2 diabetes, know that many people manage it well. Please make it possible.” Check These Out To Get Closer To This Healthy Eating Way mediterranean diet cookbook It should inspire you before your next meal. America’s Test Kitchen The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Healthy Living and Eating Everyday 48% off now Credits: American Test Kitchen 30 Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 Easy Flavorful Recipes for Lifelong Health 10% off now Credit: Rockridge Press Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Two: Quick, Easy, Healthy Recipes Perfect for Any Night at Home Credit: Amazon Madeleine, preventionShe has a history of writing on health, coming from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD and her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in biopsychology, cognition, and neuroscience. preventionsocial media platform.

