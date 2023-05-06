A spike in brain activity in dying people could be a sign of a near-death experience.smart news





Some cardiac arrest survivors from various cultural and religious backgrounds have reported. Near-death experience—These may include the sensation of leaving the body, the bright light at the end of a tunnel, or memories of past events. . In a study released Monday Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesresearchers report that two out of four patients dying in a coma experienced a surge of brain activity similar to consciousness after the heart stopped when the ventilator was removed. The findings show that scientists have more to learn about how the brain behaves while we are dying. It suggests that Sam ParnierA New York University pulmonologist who did not contribute to the study said: chemistryof Sarah Reardon. Scientists aren’t quite sure why near-death experiences occur. According to the paper, these puzzling phenomena “represent a biological paradox that challenges our fundamental understanding of the dying brain, which is widely believed not to function under such conditions.” However, previous studies have also shown an increase in brain activity towards the end of life.and 2013 rat study, Jimo BorjiginCo-author of the new study and a neuroscientist at the University of Michigan. gamma wave Rapid electroencephalograms associated with attention, working memory, and long-term memory suggest, but do not prove, that rats may have been conscious. live scienceof Stephanie Pappas. moreover, Research in 2022 They found that people who died of heart attacks while brain activity was being measured also had gamma wave activity after cardiac arrest. A new study looked at four patients who died while an electroencephalograph (EEG) was used to monitor brain activity. All were comatose and considered ineligible for medical assistance. Guardianof Hannah Devlin. Their family gave doctors permission to take the patient off life support. However, brain activity measurements in two patients showed a surge of gamma waves after they were taken off life support and experienced cardiac arrest.The waves lasted for several minutes and were sometimes very strong. ‘, says Borjigin. new scientistof Claire Wilson. In particular, researchers have seen strong signals in areas of the brain that can be activated when a person is having an out-of-body experience or dreaming. can see or hear something and can feel sensations through the body. French media agency (AFP). The findings may lead to further investigation of the dying brain and consciousness during cardiac arrest, the authors write. “This paper is very important to the field and to the field of consciousness more generally.” Charlotte MarshallA biomedical scientist studying near-death experiences at the University of Liege, Belgium, who did not contribute to this study. chemistry. In the future, Borjigin hopes to collect more data on the dying brain. Viseof Becky Ferreira. Gamma wave activation “needs to be confirmed in more patients,” she told her publication. “The more consistent results we get, the more evidence that this is likely the mechanism that is occurring at death.” Ajmal ZemarNeurosurgeon at Louisville Health University and co-author of the 2022 study live science“If you can pinpoint this to one place, even better.” Get the latest articles in your inbox every week. Recommended videos

