Early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in pregnant women benefits infants: study





Images are for representational purposes only.

Early diagnosis and treatment of gestational diabetes further protects the baby and mother from pregnancy complications. New England Journal of Medicine. The study, named TOBOGM, was conducted at 17 hospitals in Australia, Austria, Sweden and India. We recruited her 802 women with diabetes risk factors before 20 weeks of gestation. Gestational diabetes (GDM) is a type of diabetes that is first diagnosed during pregnancy. Lead author David Simmons, Western Sydney University School of Medicine and Institute for Translational Health, says the study will move beyond the currently recommended interventional approach for gestational diabetes for 24-28 year olds to provide early screening for gestational diabetes. and provided new evidence for people considered at high risk for treatment. This study evaluated pregnancy outcomes when GDM treatment was started before 20 weeks’ gestation and compared with no early treatment and subsequent treatment started between 24 and 28 weeks’ gestation. “More than 1 in 20 babies avoided a range of severe birth complications, including fractures, nerve-like congenital injuries and stuck births. halved, and the number of days needed in the neonatal intensive care unit or special care unit decreased by 40%,” explained Professor Simmons. “Game Changer” From Chennai, the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and The Thetapathy Clinic of the Obstetrics and Medical Center participated in the global study. MDRF chairman V. Mohan said the TOBOGM study is clearly a game changer. This clearly shows that early gestational diabetes screening and treatment are beneficial. He hoped the study would modify the diagnosis and treatment of his GDM worldwide. “Raising awareness about GDM is very important because it helps improve the lives of not only mothers but also their offspring,” said Guha Pradeepa, a research scientist at his MDRF who coordinated the study. added Mr. “The TOBOGM study will help in the early diagnosis and management of GDM, which currently affects at least 25%, or 1 in 4 of all pregnant women,” said Uma Ram of the Seethapathy Clinic. RM Anjana, president of MDRF, noted that screening for her GDM in early pregnancy is already part of the guidelines in India, but TOBOGM said early treatment for her GDM would be beneficial. provides the first RCT-based evidence that he is not alone. However, there are no significant adverse effects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/early-diagnosis-treatment-of-diabetes-in-pregnant-women-benefit-infants-study/article66821046.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos