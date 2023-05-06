The relationship between long telomeres and longevity is a heartwarming story, research results

As is often the case in science, the story was very fascinating. Cells have a molecular clock that determines their lifespan. If we can stop the clock, cells can continue to live indefinitely. After all, so are humans, who are made up of cells. Stopping the cellular clock keeps you young.

Clocks are in the form of caps at the ends of chromosomes. This is a long, twisted strand of DNA that carries the cell’s genes. Caps on chromosomes called telomeres are chains of short, repetitive segments of DNA. Every time a cell divides, its telomeres get a little shorter, until eventually the cell dies.

“Short telomeres were thought to be bad — people with progeria syndrome had short telomeres — and by analogy, long telomeres were thought to be good.” Of the telomere center: “And the longer, the better.”

But of course, nothing in biology is that simple. and, paper The results of a study led by Dr. Armanios, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that the telomere story is no exception. Short telomeres cause health problems, but long telomeres cause their own health problems. Far from prolonging life, long telomeres seem to cause him a blood disorder known as CHIP, a condition that increases the risk of cancer, blood cancers and heart disease.