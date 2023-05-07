Babies do better if gestational diabetes is treated early in the second trimester

The TOBOGM randomized trial showed that treating gestational diabetes in the first trimester without waiting for re-oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) confirmation improved neonatal outcomes.

In women first diagnosed before 20 weeks of gestation, immediate treatment is associated with a combination of adverse neonatal outcomes, including preterm birth, birth trauma, high body weight, dyspnea, phototherapy, stillbirth or neonatal death, or shoulder dystocia. rate has decreased significantly. After repeating her OGTT from 24 weeks of gestation to her 28th week, there was a 24.9% rate, compared with her 30.5% of patients whose treatment depended on confirmation as usual.

However, maternal outcomes were not improved with previous interventions, said David Simmons, MD and colleagues at the University of Western Sydney, Australia. New England Journal of Medicine.

The findings were also presented at the International DIP Symposium on Diabetes, Hypertension, Metabolic Syndrome and Pregnancy in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The confluence of increasing maternal age and overweight and obesity in women, the two strongest risk factors for gestational diabetes, has prompted the professional community to screen high-risk women for hyperglycemia early in pregnancy and to Calls for standard third trimester screening. editorial.

Michael F. Greene, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School, writes:

However, to date, the only randomized trial of early screening and treatment for gestational diabetes in a high-risk group of obese women ( EGGO trial), although underpowered with only 69 cases of gestational diabetes, did not affect combined maternal and neonatal outcomes.

Against that background, the “modest benefit” observed with TOBOGM “challenges current recommendations for early screening and treatment of high-risk women,” Greene argued.

The researchers found that the 95% confidence intervals for estimated differences in neonatal adverse outcomes were consistent with a 1.2 to 10.1 percentage point reduction in risk.

According to Simmons and colleagues, this was unexpected and was due to fewer infants in the intervention group having dyspnea.”[A]Dyspnea is known to occur more frequently in infants born to women with gestational diabetes, but other trials of the treatment of gestational diabetes diagnosed between 24 and 28 weeks of gestation have found its incidence to be lower. It is not shown.

Greene also emphasized that there was no difference in the incidence of serious adverse respiratory events between groups in the TOBOGM trial (three events in both).

The trial included 802 women with a mean age of 32 years from 17 hospitals in Australia, Austria, India and Sweden. All women had at least 1 risk factor for hyperglycemia during pregnancy (previous gestational diabetes, BMI > 30, age ≥ 40, first diabetes close relatives, history of macrosomia). , polycystic ovary syndrome, or non-European ancestry), and met the World Health Organization (WHO) criteria for gestational diabetes mellitus with a 2-hour 75g OGTT (done at an average gestational age of 15.6 weeks).

They were randomly assigned to receive immediate treatment for gestational diabetes or to defer treatment decisions based on a repeated oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) at 24-28 weeks’ gestation. The immediate treatment group was more likely than the delayed group to get insulin (58.1% vs. 41.4%) or metformin (23.6% vs. 10.4%).

One-third of early gestational diabetes cases did not repeat OGTT in the second trimester, as expected from previous studies.

“This finding raises questions about whether the established criteria for OGTT at 24–28 weeks of gestation are applicable to early-trimester testing. Birth of gestational age in women treated early.” noted the researchers.

Blood glucose levels are known to change during the first trimester as the pregnancy progresses, making it difficult to set diagnostic criteria, they added.go to mama) Observational studies are underway to evaluate the use of continuous blood glucose monitoring during 10-14 weeks of gestation.

After the first primary outcome of neonatal events in TOBOGM, the second primary endpoint, a stratified assessment of pregnancy-related hypertension, showed no effect of early treatment (10.6% vs. 9.9%, adjusted mean difference of 0.7 percentage points, 95% CI – 1.6 to 2.9). The third primary neonatal lean body mass was similarly not significantly different between groups (2.86 vs 2.91 kg).

Screening- and treatment-related serious adverse events were also similar between groups.

Limitations of the trial cited by the researchers included “a non-standardized approach to the treatment of gestational diabetes and the use of treatment targets established in late pregnancy and not tested in early pregnancy.” . Also, the recruitment of women with risk factors for hyperglycemia meant that the results may not be applicable to broader screening of women without these risk factors. Or Hispanic women included, “few of whom live in the country recruiting the exam”.

