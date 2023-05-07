Stroke survivors may show cognitive decline within a year

A new scientific statement details the lingering cognitive effects of stroke.

People who have had a stroke are at increased risk of developing cognitive impairment and dementia.

Doctors say more research is needed to find appropriate screening and treatments for these patients.

is more than 795,000 people Strokes occur every year in the United States, and they can have lasting consequences. Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability, and new scientific statements show that stroke can have a significant impact on cognitive decline.

Statement published in magazine stroke Written by the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association (ASA), it includes reviews of randomized controlled clinical trials, along with other studies and clinical guidelines. Based on the findings, researchers found that up to 60% of all stroke survivors will develop cognitive impairment within her first year, and one-third will develop dementia within her five years. discovered. (Cognitive deficits, if unfamiliar with the term, are difficulties with memory, concentration, and learning new things. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). )

Researchers also found that about 40% of stroke survivors did not have cognitive impairment severe enough to meet criteria for dementia, yet it still affected their quality of life. The findings also suggest that up to 20% of stroke survivors with mild cognitive impairment make a full recovery within about six months of their stroke.

The authors of the statement said the findings suggest that more research is needed into post-stroke cognitive impairment (PSCI) and how it is associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. said to show

But why does this link exist and what can be done to help someone who has had a stroke? Neurologists break it down.

Why does a stroke increase the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia?

The statement’s author clarifies that this link is still under investigation. Still, they said, the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia is likely due to a series of events in the body that may be related to pre-existing changes in the vascular system and brain.

“Cognitive impairment after stroke is common within the first year and has not been well studied.” Addie IyerNeurosurgeon and interventional neuroradiologist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

However, there are several theories as to what is happening. “One of the prevailing ideas is that it has to do with vascular risk factors and underlying disease burden, such as diabetes and hypertension,” University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. “Both are risk factors for stroke and dementia.”

Stroke itself can also be a cause of cognitive decline, she says. . “Some of that is due to the stroke injuries themselves, such as severing blood vessels and bleeding in the brain. But after acute injury, people can improve — and may have lingering deficits.

Schneider said this is an “active and ongoing research area” and doctors are trying to figure out what’s behind the link and who is most at risk.

signs of cognitive impairment

A stroke can leave a patient with a variety of complications. However, according to the CDC, stroke patients experiencing cognitive impairment may have:

amnesia

Ask the same question or repeat the same story

Inability to recognize familiar people or places

poor judgment

changes in mood or behavior

vision problems

Having trouble planning and executing tasks like following recipes or keeping track of monthly bills

Current methods of screening stroke survivors

of As Stroke survivors are now given a ‘quick test’ of up to 30 minutes to screen for cognitive problems after stroke. It is important to screen for problems and assess changes in cognitive skills over time.

Dr. Iyer emphasizes the importance of monitoring these patients. “For example, before patients who have suffered a stroke return to work or start driving, it is important for clinicians to understand their functional limitations,” he says. It’s also important that he receives “more guided cognitive therapy to give the patient the best chance of meaningful recovery.”

The ASA also says that stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation should be addressed to lower the risk of another stroke and worsening cognitive impairment.

“Given the prevalence of cognitive therapy, it should be a necessary adjunct to physical therapy during recovery,” says Dr. Iyer. “Like physical exercise, mental exercise is essential for patients to recover more fully.”

But Dr. Schneider emphasizes that there is still much to be discovered about the link between stroke, cognitive impairment, and dementia. “What we do know is that it is important to have a multidisciplinary approach to post-stroke care.” It includes care from a neurologist, along with physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, she says.

Dr. Schneider says the scientific statement is “a significant contribution to the literature” and “brings to the forefront that post-stroke movement disorders are not the only cause of disability.”