article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. Some commonly consumed beverages contain levels of toxic metals that exceed federal drinking water standards, according to a new study. Researchers tested 60 beverages and found five levels of toxic metals that exceed federal drinking water standards. The level of the two mixed juices is arsenic Exceeds the 10 micrograms/liter standard. Cranberry juice, mixed carrot and fruit juice, and oat milk each contained cadmium levels above the 3 ppb limit. Twenty-five toxic metals and trace elements were determined in sample beverages commonly found in grocery stores, including single and mixed fruit juices, plant-based milks, sodas, and teas. Mixed fruit juices and plant-based milks (such as oats and almonds) contained higher concentrations of toxic metals than other drinks. Journal of Food Composition Analysis. Overall, 7 out of 25 elements exceeded drinking water standards, including nickel, manganese, boron, cadmium, strontium, arsenic and selenium. Lead was detected in over 93% of the 60 samples, but most samples contained very low levels of he less than 1 ppb.Highest level (6.3 micrograms/kg) found in lime Sports DrinkHowever, this is below the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organization (WHO) standards for drinking water. The study is important because there are few peer-reviewed studies examining the content of American beverages, says lead author Tewodros Godebo, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. said. “It was surprising that there isn’t much research on the toxic and essential elements in soft drinks in the United States,” says Godebo. “This creates a realization that more research is needed.” These soft drinks are often consumed in smaller amounts than water and are likely to pose less health risks for adults. said. “People should avoid giving infants and toddlers large amounts of mixed fruit juices and plant-based milk.” Arsenic, lead and cadmium are known carcinogens, especially during early brain development. It is well established that it causes visceral damage and cognitive impairment in children.” Godebo said most of these toxic metals in beverages are thought to come from contaminated soil. “These metals occur naturally, so it’s difficult to get rid of them completely.” Tulane University students Hannah Stoner and Julia Ashmeade, who participated in the study, said they hope the findings will inspire consumers to think more about what they consume. “I don’t think you should be afraid,” says Stoner. “In toxicity, it’s often the dosage that makes the difference, so everything in moderation. But this creates the realization that more research is needed.” The next step would be to conduct a risk assessment based on the data collected to see the effects of toxic metal consumption in children and adults. “We want to continue exploring what’s in beverages and foods that are marketed to consumers,” says Godebo. sauce: Tulane University

