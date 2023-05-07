Highpass Avian Flu Update – What’s Next? | | Market Intel





Since the first case of the 2022/2023 highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak was discovered in the United States on February 7, 2022 (in flocks of turkeys), the virus has infected 58.8 million birds in 831 flocks in 47 states. impacted. All levels of the supply chain are feeling the impact of HPAI, from farmers at risk of depopulation to consumers paying record prices for eggs and turkeys due to tight supplies. This Market Intel provides an update on the status of his HPAI in the United States, including actions taken by the USDA and actions that may be taken to mitigate the risks and impacts of his HPAI in the United States. . then and now of current outbreak HPAI H5N1 is very different from H5N2. Trends of 2015The first case of the 2015 outbreak occurred on 11 December 2014 and the last detection occurred on 16 June 2015. After that, the virus accelerated rapidly. Affected birds jumped from 0 to 30 million in the first nine weeks. A total of 211 commercial detections occurred, along with 21 detections in backyard flocks. Approximately 43 million layer hens and 7.4 million turkeys were affected in 21 states over a period of approximately seven months. The current outbreak differs from the 2015 outbreak in several ways. First, the current outbreak has lasted about twice as long as 2015. Second, the current outbreak has far more birds affected overall, in addition to more detections in backyard flocks. Part of this may be the result of an increase in backyard herds during the COVID-19 pandemic. HPAI H5N1 virus strains have been circulating worldwide for many years and continue to evolve into different groups called ‘clades’. current clade, 2.3.4.4b, first detected in U.S. wild birds in late 2021, suitable for spreading across wild birds and poultry. This is a new virus to wildlife and strains may continue to evolve. Migratory waterfowl, more specifically ducks and puddle ducks, are the main vectors for viruses. Doubling ducks, such as mallards and teals, are shallow-water ducks that dive headfirst into the water near the surface to feed on vegetation and insects. H5N1 viruses have rarely been found in other types of migratory waterfowl.

response USDA continues to take a reactive approach to mitigating the spread of HPAI. Countermeasures were able to contain the virus until detections decreased. The amount of virus found in wild birds today is staggering. The USDA states that 85% of HPAI is introduced into the flock by external factors such as wild birds, but only 15% of him is introduced by lateral migration (from one house to another). USDA is unable to quantify the number of cases where biosecurity has locked out barns. Although these measures are effective, the disease no longer comes and goes and is seen as a long-term problem. USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (Aphis) There are 3 goals for that response Your HPAI: 1) detect, control and contain HPAI in poultry as quickly as possible; 2) Eradicate the HPAI virus using strategies to protect public health and the environment and stabilize livestock production, food supplies and economies. 3) provide science and risk-based approaches and systems to facilitate business continuity for clean animals and clean animal products; APHIS follows three principles for the containment, control and eradication of HPAI in US poultry populations. 1) prevent contact with HPAI virus and susceptible poultry; This is the biosecurity portion of the APHIS response. This is accomplished through biosecurity procedures to isolate infected poultry and protect uninfected poultry. Under certain circumstances, accelerated population decline of at-risk poultry may be justified. Strict biosecurity measures should include cleaning, disinfection, and avoidance of contact between poultry and anyone who may have come into contact with her HPAI, including humans. 2) stop production of HPAI virus by infected or exposed animals; This is achieved by rapid mass reduction and culling of infected or potentially infected poultry. Proper disposal of depopulated poultry is very important. Predatory birds may feed on exposed carcasses, leading to further spread of HPAI. 3) increasing disease resistance in poultry susceptible to HPAI viruses or reducing shedding of HPAI in infected or exposed poultry; This will be achieved through the strategic implementation of emergency vaccines when suitable vaccines become available. compensation program USDA offers a compensation program for birds and eggs destroyed by HPAI. The program compensated growers with approximately $416 million in compensation. So far, only 21 flocks have been repeatedly detected in his HPAI outbreak in 2022/2023, responsible for a total of $75 million in compensation. The program does not pay for birds killed by HPAI itself, only for birds whose populations need to be reduced. HPAI can move quickly through flocks, so it is important to report dead birds as soon as they are found to initiate the inventory check process. USDA compensation amounts are based on national average prices and are updated annually using data from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, Livestock Market Information Center, and other sources. click here Learn more about our compensation program and how to submit a claim here. Potential audit program APHIS would like to put in place an audit process to remediate operational weaknesses after detection. The party being audited is responsible for compliance. Operations that do not comply with the required changes will face reduced compensation payments in the event of repeated detections. proactive response One of the aggressive strategies taken by APHIS was protect the herd educational program. Established in 2018, the program provides free tools and resources to help everyone who handles poultry follow good biosecurity practices. APHIS offers resources such as videos, webinars, posters, workbooks, and even games and activities. Herd Defender Toolkit. This toolkit can help protect flocks by preventing access to wildlife, reducing attractive food and water sources for potential carriers of the virus, and disposing of carcasses in a manner that does not attract predatory birds. guide the producers. vaccination Another active or prophylactic approach to control HPAI is vaccination. APHIS says more work needs to be done before concluding that vaccination is the best strategy, but the latest strain of the virus has forced unvaccinated countries to consider vaccination. I am forced to do so. Vaccines for HPAI are controversial among epidemiologists and countries. Because vaccinated countries are often considered endemic for the disease, they risk losing export markets. Many countries around the world, including the United States, have allowed the importation of vaccinated poultry due to concerns that vaccines could mask the spread of the virus by allowing infected birds to enter undetected. Is not … APHIS estimates that 80 trading partners (countries) will be lost if the US starts to vaccinate under its current trade policy. Using 2022 values, that would be a loss of about $6.2 billion. Countries that consume most of their poultry products domestically, such as China, have had vaccinations to combat HPAI for years. HPAI was first detected in China in his 1996, and China began vaccinating him against the virus in 2002. strategy demonstrated efficacy and reduced H5N1 incidence in poultry and humans, but failed to eradicate the virus.

A viable vaccine against H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b is not expected to be manufactured for another 18-24 months. The lack of incentives for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize vaccination of flocks due to policy and trade implications is a major stumbling block. However, it is more important than ever to have a vaccine that can be deployed alongside vaccination strategies in case the outbreak becomes severe enough. One concept that has been introduced as a tool to facilitate trade is DIVA (distinguish infection from vaccinated animals). The goal of DIVA is to be able to detect infected birds that are different from vaccinated birds, as their business partners do not accept infected birds. This strategy can be used to assure the customer that the poultry has not been exposed to her HPAI. France has ordered 80 million doses of HPAI vaccine. They will be the first to jump into the fire and see how other countries react. will pay attention. cage-free production Nine states have passed laws allowing only eggs from chickens raised to cage-free standards to be sold. Farms operating using cage-free methods are expected to grow from 31% in 2023 to 50% by 2025. There are trade-offs associated with different poultry rearing systems. For example, a rearing system that allows chickens to engage in natural behaviors may expose them to more disease and natural injury risks, whereas better disease and injury management by confining chickens may It can limit the chicken’s ability to engage in natural behaviors.Cage-free systems that allow for more free movement make it more difficult to vaccinate and/or boost flocks consistently when vaccination protocols are in place. here For more information comparing caged and non-cage housing systems, see Summary and conclusion APHIS’ response to the current HPAI outbreak has proven effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Current virus strains are well suited to spread and mutate through migratory waterfowl. Now is the time to develop preventive plans in case the outbreak becomes more serious. It is still 18-24 months before a viable vaccine is ready for distribution. Being classified as endemic for HPAI is a barrier to vaccination as it can cause costly trade disruptions. The United States is not ready to start using a vaccine as a tool to combat high-pass AI, but it is imperative that we have a plan in place should the need arise. One thing is for sure, his current HPAI is not the same as his 2015 and unfortunately is not expected to go away anytime soon.

