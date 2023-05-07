Study: Sons of women with PCOS are up to twice as likely to be obese





comment on this story comment Newly published research suggests that sons of women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are up to twice as likely to be obese as women of the same age. of Cell Reports Medicine study used data from a cohort study of 467,275 boys born between July 2006 and December 2015 in Sweden. Of these, 9,828 were born to her PCOS mother, of whom 147 were eventually diagnosed with obesity. About 2 in 100 Swedish boys born to mothers with PCOS became obese in childhood, compared with about 1 in 100 boys whose mothers did not have PCOS. This risk was higher in sons of women with PCOS and a body mass index (BMI) greater than 25 and highest in sons of women with PCOS who did not take metformin during pregnancy. The researchers followed up the analysis with an RNA-sequencing study that found that the sons of Chilean women with PCOS had higher cholesterol than controls. In another analysis, researchers fed a group of mice a high-fat, sweet diet and exposed them to high levels of dihydrotestosterone, a hormone that mimics the hormone in pregnant women with PCOS. Their sons were born with metabolic problems that persisted into adulthood, even though they ate healthy meals throughout their lives. “We found that these male mice had more adipose tissue, larger adipocytes and a disturbed basal metabolism, despite a healthy diet,” says Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. Reproductive Endocrinology and Metabolism Researcher, First Author of the Study, News Release. PCOS Is Common: According to 2020 Literature review, affecting up to 20% of women worldwide, or 1 in 5 women.of situationIt occurs when a woman’s body produces more male hormones than normal, which can lead to multiple ovarian cysts, infertility, excessive hair growth, and irregular menstruation. , and an increased risk of other diseases. In 2019, the research team found Daughters of women with PCOS are five times at risk of being diagnosed with the syndrome. Other health and wellness stories Show 3 more stories

