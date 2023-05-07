Health
Cervical cancer: Tauranga’s mother diagnosed with stage 4 while fighting to prolong her life
Emma Wilson beat cervical cancer 19 years ago.
But it was.
In October 2021, a 52-year-old Tauranga woman was shocked and horrified after learning she had stage 4 cervical cancer.
Wilson says her only option now is treatment to extend her life.
“I’m going to fight this as hard as I can, as long as I can,” she told the Bay of Plenty Times.
Wilson shares her story ahead of the Dry July campaign. Participants are in an annual challenge to give up alcohol for a month while raising money for New Zealand cancer organizations such as her Pinc and Steel, which have supported Wilson in physical therapy rehabilitation.
Last July, 7,500 Kiwis raised more than $1.2 million for New Zealanders suffering from cancer, and registration for this year’s challenge opened.
Wilson encouraged Kiwi to join “a really good reason.”
“Cancer is rampant…and it’s not just the elderly, it’s young babies, children, people of all ages.”
Approximately 160 women in New Zealand develop cervical cancer each year, and about 50 women die from it, according to the New Zealand Institute of Health. Ministry of Public Health.
Wilson said she was diagnosed with Grade 1B cervical cancer in 2004 after a routine Pap smear. she was 34 years old.
Among her symptoms, Wilson said she was bleeding between periods and sex.
“Alarm bells went off in my head…my instincts knew to get to it as soon as possible.”
After her diagnosis, Wilson underwent a “radical hysterectomy.”
“Luckily, I had one child by then,” she said of her daughter, who is now 24.
Wilson was monitored for five years, after which she was told she was “cancer free.”
“And lo and behold, I never thought it would come back.”
In 2021, Wilson had an MRI scan due to pain in his left leg. Cancer was found in lymph nodes in her pelvic area, and cancer “spots” were found on her abdomen and collarbone.
Then, in October 2021, she was found to have stage 4 cervical cancer.
Ms Wilson said she was “very dumbfounded”, shocked and scared while her husband was angry about his relapse.
“They said there was nothing they could do for me other than delaying everything by doing chemotherapy and other treatments that would help.
“When people say things like that, you think, ‘Will I be here this time next year?'”
Asked what her prognosis looks like, Wilson said she didn’t know.
“They haven’t told me and I don’t want to know. I’m going to fight as hard and as long as I can.”
Wilson underwent five months of chemotherapy, responded “very well”, and a few months later had radiation.
She said her cancer was “manageable” and was being monitored with regular CT scans.
Wilson has always been “positive” about her diagnosis and is able to lead a normal life, working full-time as a sales and customer service manager.
Wilson was doing physical therapy rehabilitation classes such as aerobics, stretching and toning.
The Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation Pink and Steel paid for her first 10 weeks.
She continued to pay her tuition, saying, “It’s great to meet like-minded people.”
According to a media release from the Dry July New Zealand Trust, this year’s funding will support three beneficiaries: Look Good Feel Better, New Zealand’s Prostate Cancer Foundation and Pink and Steel, all of which will benefit cancer patients. offers.
“The demand for cancer assistance and rehabilitation programs in Aotearoa has never been greater. We are now able to help more New Zealanders through our services,” the media release said.
Since 2012, Dry July NZ Trust has raised over $9 million for cancer tissues across New Zealand.
Claire O’Higgins, general manager of Look Good Feel Better, said the organization was “overwhelmed” by the support shown by New Zealanders to the campaign.
“We are excited to continue this campaign for another year to help Kiwis fight cancer with confidence,” she said.
“From rehabilitation programs to wellness workshops, each service improves a patient’s life and their whanau.”
To sign up for Dry July, please visit: website.
Symptoms of cervical cancer
– intermenstrual or postmenopausal vaginal bleeding
– post-sex genital bleeding
– pain during sex
– discharge that is not normal for you
– Fatigue and malaise
– leg pain and swelling
– lower back pain
In many cases, there are no early signs of cervical cancer, so doctors recommend regular cervical cancer screening.
What Causes Cervical Cancer?
Most often, it is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Other risk factors for cervical cancer include:
– Not having a routine cervical smear
– Tobacco use
– if you are on birth control (the pill) and have HPV
– Used from the 1940s to the 1970s when the mother was given a synthetic hormone (stilbestrol) during pregnancy. In that case, you may need to check her once a year.
Source: Cancer Society New Zealand

