Studies show the negative impact of social media on nutritional choices, habits of URI students.Richmond & Hopkinton

Kingston — Social media has an unavoidable impact on our daily lives, especially among college students, and is an important source of information on basically every topic imaginable, but not always accurate. not. This includes information centered around health, exercise, and nutrition, which has been found to be particularly harmful, especially to young people, as a recent study of URI Nutrition students highlighted.

The virtual communities that social media create serve to bring people together like never before, but all too often they divide and marginalize people, hurting their self-esteem and making them feel like they’re not following them. It can make you feel inferior to an attractive poster. While some research highlights the negative impact of social media on self-esteem and self-love, there are gaps in examining the association between social media and college students’ dietary choices, patterns and habits, says Integrative Nutrition. Emma, ​​his freshman at the school, said Mr. Cotter. .

“A lot of what’s going on on social media isn’t backed up by research, but it’s still influencing a lot of people to make decisions about adding more food or cutting back on certain foods.” “There are a lot of “What I eat in a day” posts that aren’t even what people should be eating. Plus, there are many drinks and products that can be sold without proper information.” . There are many influencers with no nutritional background who work with companies to promote products without understanding the impact of promoting these products. ”

Cotter set out to determine the extent to which nutrition-related social media posts influence college students. She surveyed 100 of her fellow first-year nutrition students about the impact of social media usage, specifically posts about food, nutrition, and exercise, on them. She found that ‘sports’, ‘nutrition’ and ‘fitness’ were among her most common themes respondents searched for on social media. More than 70% regularly see nutrition themes in her feed, hear “food swaps for her” advice, or like “What I Eat in a Day” posted by an “influencer” reports that they are watching videos We are promoting.

Of social media celebrities, who often get paid to provide advice and suggestions to their followers, Kotter said, “They have larger followings, which allows them to be more influential.” There are many fitness trends that correspond to trends: ‘eat this and look like this’ or ‘eat this and look like this’, which is harmful for people without a nutritional background. It can be physically and mentally dangerous, and there is a lot of shame and guilt about diet and our food choices.”

According to Amanda Misimer, clinical assistant professor of nutrition and food science, even posts that ostensibly offer positive advice, such as “swap posts” that recommend alternatives to satisfy your sweet tooth, can affect your body. It can be physically and psychologically damaging. Cotter in the study. Fad diets such as the paleo and keto diets also appear to have positive effects, but may be depriving the body of important nutrients.

“There is no one-size-fits-all diet pattern. Sorry to report it. You can’t compare what someone else needs and eats in a day to what you need to eat in a day.” “Fad diets are being posted at an alarming rate. Posts related to these topics can be dangerous because they make people think they need to replicate exactly what the person is doing to get the same results, but this is not true. is not.

According to Kotter, it could be related to the emotional distress that comes with the pressure to follow nutrition influencers on social media, and the guilt that comes from not being able to maintain such a strict regimen. does not disappear immediately. Cotter’s research found that 58% of her survey respondents “frequently” or “sometimes” recall nutrition-themed posts throughout her day, and more than half of influencers follow their diets. I noticed that I was comparing the diet of About half reported adding or removing food from their meals, especially because of her media posts social, and 48% reported feeling judged or criticized for their food choices.

“They might be like, ‘I don’t look like this because I don’t eat that,’ or, ‘I’m not feeling well because I chose potato chips today,'” Cotter said. “It can be difficult to admit that someone else influences you, and individuals may not realize that the choices they are making are not necessarily theirs. ”

It can be daunting to be aware of the dietary choices you’re making, but remember that all foods (including candy and potato chips) are part of a healthy eating pattern. said Missimer.

With the prevalence of social media, even students with a nutrition background can be influenced by people who know less about the subject than they do.

“Unfortunately, what we say in class isn’t necessarily sexy information,” says Missimer. “What’s the appeal of eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains? No. Now, if I were to take to social media and start ranting about these alternative ‘healthy Pringle equivalents’ I’d found, people would listen. Many people don’t want to hear that fruits and vegetables are good for their health. They want change now and the danger is a quick fix. ”

People without special knowledge may be even more susceptible. Cotter notes that social media users (and Internet users in general) tend to be more trustworthy than many .coms and sites with the first hit on Google, websites with .edu or .org suffixes. and encourages careful scrutiny of sources of information. Check the credentials of the individual you are speaking with and look for the credentials of a registered dietitian, as these experts are skilled at translating nutritional science recommendations to individuals and the general public. Be aware of nutritional red flags like “cut this” and rules like “eat this only”.

“This study shows a positive relationship between social media and people’s diet and nutrition choices,” said Cotter. “We found that even those who think positively about nutrition every day, social media still influences them. It’s important to always analyze stuff.While it’s difficult to completely eliminate it, we want to limit contact with harmful educators.More criticism of your usage and what you’re following. Let’s be targeted.”