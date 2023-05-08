Health
Safety and efficacy of FINLAY-FR-2/1A, a novel protein-based COVID-19 vaccine
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the cause of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.92 million lives and infected more than 765 million. rice field.Most COVID-19 vaccines target the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein A receptor-binding domain (RBD) to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from binding to host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptors.
study: Efficacy and Safety of a Protein-Based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Image credit: Tatevosian Yana / Shutterstock.com
Background
Preclinical study on protein FINLAY-FR-2 (Soverana 02) subunit vaccine It binds to a tetanus toxoid carrier protein and has been shown to be effective, with similar results in Phase I, II and III clinical trials. These studies demonstrate that the unbound RBD dimer, FINLAY-FR-1A (Soberana Plus), increased the neutralizing capacity of individuals recovering from COVID-19. Moreover, introduction of this protein-based vaccine as his third dose of her FINLAY-FR-2 induced the production of anti-RBD immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.
Several countries, including Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Belarus, Mexico, and Nicaragua, have approved FINLAY-FR-2 and FINLAY-FR-1A vaccines for emergency use. These vaccines were developed at the Finlay Vaccine Institute in Cuba and manufactured by the Pasteur Institute in Iran and branded as Pastokovac and Pastokovac Plus.
The recently launched safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is raising hopes for millions of people living in low-income countries. Previously, many governments around the world faced challenges due to the high cost of vaccines and building adequate infrastructure to store and transport these vaccines at cold temperatures.
Two key advantages of RBD-based vaccines are rapid production and affordability. Additionally, these vaccines are temperature stable in the range of 2°C to 8°C.
About research
Recent JAMA network open This study evaluated the safety profile, immunogenicity, and effectiveness of Iranian FINLAY-FR-1A. To this end, cohort 1 was used to evaluate his 2-dose regimen of FINLAY-FR-2 (25 μg) and cohort 2 received a 2-dose regimen of FINLAY-FR-2 plus his FINLAY- A third dose of FR was administered. -1A (50 μg).
In this study, participants were recruited from eight different cities. Cohort 1 included 17,319 participants from 6 cities and cohort 2 included 5,521 volunteers from 2 cities.
All participants were adults aged 18 to 80 with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, no candidate had congenital or uncontrolled he-type 2 diabetes, chronic liver disease, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.
FINLAY-FR-2 was administered intramuscularly twice 28 days apart. Cohort 2 introduced his FINLAY-FR-1A on day 56 as his third dose. An enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was performed to measure anti-S1 IgG levels.
Investigation result
The mean age of participants was 39.3 years in cohort 1 and 39.7 years in cohort 2. No significant age difference was observed between the vaccinated and placebo groups.
Two doses of FINLAY-FR-2 in Cohort 1 effectively prevented COVID-19. Vaccine efficacy (VE) for cohort 1 was estimated at 49.7% for symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 76.8% for severe infection, and 77.7% for infection-related hospitalization.
In cohort 2, VE was significantly higher after the third vaccination. More specifically, this vaccine regimen was associated with 64.9% VE for preventing symptomatic infection and 96.6% VE for severe infection and hospitalization.
The VE of the current trial is lower compared to that of a phase III randomized trial conducted in Cuba, which may be due to differences in infection intensity and comorbidities in the study cohorts. Notably, the VE estimated in this study was among the Delta variant predominance.
Conclusion
An effective protein-based COVID-19 vaccine may have greater potential due to its stability and ease of distribution. Similarly, the findings indicate that FINLAY-FR-2 can be used as his third COVID-19 vaccine that is affordable and effective in resource-limited settings.
Two of the main strengths of this study are the large sample size and the geographical diversity of the participants. Nevertheless, the current study has some limitations, such as the selection of participants with controlled underlying diseases that may affect VE.
The authors also were unable to perform serological analysis of all participants at baseline due to limited resources. This may reduce the generalizability of the findings, as mass vaccination for COVID-19 prioritized the elderly group and previously vaccinated individuals were excluded from this trial.
Despite these limitations, the FINLAY-FR-2 vaccine and FINLAY-FR-1A as a booster dose were effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Both FINLAY-FR-2 and FINLAY-FR-1A were well tolerated among participants and demonstrated excellent safety profiles.
Journal reference:
- Mostafavi, E., Eybpoosh, S., Karamouzian, M., and others. (2023) Efficacy and Safety of a Protein-Based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA network open 6(5); e2310302. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.10302
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230507/The-safety-and-efficacy-of-FINLAY-FR-21A-a-new-protein-based-COVID-19-vaccine.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- HM King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after Coronation – BBC News
- Safety and efficacy of FINLAY-FR-2/1A, a novel protein-based COVID-19 vaccine
- The united G7 is the best deterrent for China
- Ahead of ASEAN summit, Jokowi says Myanmar crisis must end soon – Asia and the Pacific
- These are the 10 safest states in the US, according to data
- 10 Best Classic Romance Movies From Hollywood’s Golden Age
- Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina shine in the elevator
- Men’s Lacrosse continues its winning streak – The Quad
- Turkey’s Erdogan risks re-election to retain power
- Scotland is absolutely vital to Labors 2024 election hopes
- The CW’s Canceled DC Multiverse Crossover Revealed by Actor
- Chi-Town Shuffle: Columbus Youth Hockey Players Compete in Prestigious Event