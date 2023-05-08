



New figures show that fewer young people received injections to prevent meningitis last year in Brighton and Hove than before the pandemic. Health officials warn some young people are at risk of deadly meningitis and sepsis after vaccine coverage drops among teens locally and nationally . Statistics from the UK Health and Security Agency show that 67.3% of Brighton and Hove 9th graders received the MenACWY vaccine in the 2021-22 school year. Jab protects against her four strains of meningococcus. Utilization is down significantly from 81.5% in 2018-19, the last school year before the coronavirus pandemic. And the remaining figures for Brighton and Hove are below the national adoption rate. Across England, vaccination coverage has fallen from 88% in 2018-19 to just 69.2% last year. Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Many young people who have not been vaccinated have already been identified, but more needs to be done to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated. ” Dr. Saliba added: “These vaccines offer the best protection as young people begin their journey into adulthood and mix more broadly, such as going to college, starting a job, traveling, or going to a summer festival. ” Nationwide coverage of 3-in-1 vaccines to prevent tetanus, diphtheria and polio is also declining. That percentage dropped from 87.6% for him in his ninth grade before the pandemic to 69% for him last year. Brighton and Hove have lower rates, with 3-in-1 booster usage dropping from 80.2% in the last school year before the pandemic to 66.7% last year. Health Minister Maria Caulfield, former member of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: But for their family, friends, and those around them. She urged parents to talk to their school nurse, school vaccination team, or general practitioner to make an appointment if their child has not been vaccinated. Last month, UNICEF said about 67 million children around the world would not receive their regular jab between 2019 and 2021. The International Children’s Organization added that overall support for the vaccine remained “relatively strong”, but suggested that several factors “could increase the threat of vaccine hesitation”.

