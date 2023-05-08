The best way to consume these herbs to reduce bloating is…





bloating, a gas-filled stomach can be very uncomfortable. In fact, it might even be on your kitchen shelf. So if you’re feeling gassy, ​​full, or constipated, adding these simple herbs to your diet can prove to be very beneficial. posted as follows: stress eatingfast eating — all of which can have significant effects on the body digestion You may experience discomfort and bloating. Well, food is a great healer and the power of simple and minor dietary inclusions should not be underestimated.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sameena Ansari – Senior Dietitian and Nutritionist at CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad said:bloating Refers to a feeling of fullness or discomfort in the abdomen, often accompanied by visible swelling or distension. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including gas, fluid retention, constipation, and certain medical conditions. ” 5 Indian herbs to prevent bloating. Batra recommended adding ajiwine, fennel seeds, cumin, ginger, and mint to your diet to help reduce bloating. Ajwain: Volatile compounds such as pinene, limonene and carvone, which are abundant in Aziwaine, are the main effective ingredients for treating bloating. “Ajwain has carminative properties, which means it helps reduce gas and bloating by improving digestion,” says Ansari. Ajwain can help improve digestion and reduce gas and bloating. (Photo credit: Pixabay) How to take Ajwain? “One teaspoon of ajwain can be boiled in a glass of water and strained after five minutes to drink as a tea. It can also be added to food as a spice,” Ansari said. Sunf: Fennel seeds (saunf) contain anethole, fenchone, and estragole, which act as antispasmodics and anti-inflammatory to help relax contracted intestinal muscles. It helps reduce inflammation and helps reduce bloating,” Ansari said. Fennel seeds help relax muscles in the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, which can help reduce bloating. (Photo credit: Pixabay) How should I take Sunf? “Boil a teaspoon of sof in a glass of water, strain after five minutes, and drink it as a tea.It can also be added to food as a spice,” Ansari suggested. cumin: The abundance of volatile oils found in cumin seeds, such as cuminaldehyde, cymene, and other terpenoid compounds, are packed with anti-bloating properties that provide instant relief from gas and stomach cramps. “Zeera helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes that improve digestion and reduce bloating,” added Ansari. Cumin helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes that improve digestion and reduce bloating. (Photo credit: Pixabay) How to take cumin? “You can boil a teaspoon of zeera in a glass of water, strain it after five minutes, and drink it as a tea. You can also add it to food as a spice, Ansari said. Ginger: Ginger contains a compound called gingerol, which can help your stomach empty faster and reduce bloating and gas. “Ginger reduces inflammation, helps stimulate digestion, and helps reduce bloating,” Ansari said. Ginger can help reduce inflammation, facilitate digestion, and help reduce bloating. (Photo credit: Pixabay) How to take ginger “Boil a glass of water with a few slices of ginger, strain it after five minutes, and you can drink it as a tea. It can also be added to food as a spice,” Ansari said. indianexpress.com. mint: Mint is soothing and energizing and has many medicinal properties. It also has analgesic, antispasmodic, and gastroprotective properties that help relieve bloating, indigestion, and other intestinal problems. “Mint relaxes the muscles in the digestive tract, which helps reduce inflammation and helps reduce bloating,” Ansari said. Mint helps relax muscles in the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, which can help reduce bloating. (Photo credit: Pixabay) How to take mint? You can boil a few mint leaves in a glass of water, strain after 5 minutes and drink as a tea.It can also be added to food as a spice and share ansari 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/bloating-indian-herbs-ajwain-fennel-seeds-cumin-seeds-ginger-mint-8593224/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

