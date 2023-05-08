Hay fever may be causing other allergies, doctors reveal





Hay fever can be causing allergic reactions to foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, doctors at a digital healthcare provider have revealed. Spring and summer are key times for hay fever sufferers, and many people are now experiencing symptoms due to the recent ‘pollen bombs’ that are gaining attention across the UK. However, Livi’s chief GP, Dr. Bryony Henderson, said that allergic reactions caused by hay fever often cause inflammation and inflammation, primarily in the nose and eyes, which can lead to the development of oral allergy syndrome (OAS). says there is. OAS is a cross-allergy that can occur when the body reacts to other substances similar to the original allergen. This is because many substances contain similar allergens to which the body develops hypersensitivity. For those who may be experiencing symptoms of OAS, Dr. Bryony details how to identify the syndrome and how to treat it. Symptoms of OAS Oral allergy syndrome usually affects the mouth and throat. Common symptoms include: Itchy throat and tingling in mouth

Redness or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat

Itchy throat and difficulty swallowing About 90% of people with birch pollen allergies also have OAS, which can cause mouth and throat problems. Symptoms usually appear within 15 minutes after he eats the offending food, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts or legumes, but disappear on their own after a few minutes. If you’re a stinger and you think you have an itchy throat after eating, you may be experiencing OAS, also known as pollen-food allergy syndrome. Because there are foods that form very similar proteins. For example, people sensitive to birch pollen (the most common allergen in the UK) may have cross-reactivity to fruits and vegetables such as apples, apricots and plums. ” Dr. Bryony Henderson, Lead GP Livi “In rare cases, oral allergy syndrome can lead to anaphylaxis, which is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include difficulty breathing, low blood pressure and loss of consciousness. These include: If you have symptoms of , call 999 and follow the steps to treat anaphylaxis.” Treatment of OAS and hay fever: “For people who start to develop difficulty breathing or are having trouble managing their symptoms with over-the-counter medications, it can be helpful to see a doctor. , your GP may refer you to an allergy specialist. To help people manage allergies over the next few months, Livi 2023 Pollen forecast with pollen type breakdown and peak times, advice on how to manage both hay fever and OAS symptoms.

