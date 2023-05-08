First Australian study reveals full spectrum of GP skin cancer treatments

news

The researchers hope their findings will guide education, policy, and interventions to optimize skin cancer prevention and management.



Australia still has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, and GPs are expected to continue to be at the center of detection and control.





According to a new study, this is the average profile of Australian patients who visit a GP with skin cancer-related problems.





A cross-sectional survey published in BMJ Openthe first study to measure the full range of skin cancer-related conditions managed in general practice in Australia.





Participants were patients aged 15 years or older with skin cancer-related conditions managed by GPs in the BEACH (Bettering the Evaluation And Care of Health) study from April 2000 to March 2016.





During this period, 15,678 GPs recorded 1,370,826 patient visits, of which 65,411, or 47.72 per 1,000 visits, managed skin cancer-related conditions. Skin cancer-related conditions accounted for his 3% of all managed problems.





Dr. Jeremy Hudson, Chair of RACGP Specific Interests Dermatology, said: News GP He is not surprised by these findings.





“Australia is internationally recognized as having the ‘gold standard’ in skin cancer screening and detection, largely led by skilled GPs,” he said.





“We have the highest burden of disease skin cancer GP has proven to be a reliable, cost-effective, and accessible screening and management tool.





“Awareness of skin cancer GPs among the general public is also increasing. With the number of skin cancers projected to increase significantly by 2030 as the Gen X population ages, GPs should be encouraged to take on this clinical responsibility. It is nationally recognized to be responsible for the majority.





In this study, the incidence of skin cancer-related disease increased over time, management rates varied considerably among subgroups of patients, and overall rates were older, male, out-of-region/remote or more disadvantaged. It is shown that patients who live in .





‘Samples encountered in clinical practice in general practice’ show that a wide range of skin cancer-related conditions are managed, with the following, from most frequent to least frequent:

actinic keratosis

keratinocyte cancer

Other skin lesions

nevus

skin check

benign skin tumor

melanoma.

The type of consultation also varies by age group, with young adults more likely to be seen in general practice for a mole check or skin check, whereas older age groups may be more likely to have established skin cancer or early-stage sun exposure. More often seen for precursors. damaged skin.

According to the study authors, their findings show the “spectrum and burden” of skin cancer-related conditions managed in general practice, and the need for education to optimize skin cancer prevention and management. We hope that we can further guide , policies and interventions.

“The conditions associated with skin cancer are wide-ranging, and each case is different,” said Professor Anne Cust, senior author of the paper.

“However, our research will help physicians and policy makers understand who is affected by these skin cancer-related conditions, where they are being treated, and where resources and education programs can be directed. This will give you a better understanding of what you should aim for.

“Especially in rural and rural areas where skin cancer rates are very high and access to professional treatment is more limited, it is important to provide adequate resources where they are most needed. .”

Dr. Hudson agreed, but said GPs first need to be individually assessed for their knowledge, skills, and abilities to take on appropriate management roles in the field of skin cancer.

“Australian GPs practice across a wide range of interests, abilities and geographic locations,” he said.

“Any education and intervention should first be about basic clinical criteria that all GPs be able to perform a complete skin check with a dermatoscope.

“The second aspect is that we need to recognize individual GPs and help them develop their education and provide resources.

“All top institutions now recognize that general practitioners play a key role in the management of skin cancer, which is doing a great job but lacks the time and clinical We need more support for general practitioners who are overburdened and doing their practice with an oily smell.rag.

RACGP is Certificate in Primary Care Dermatology For GPs and GPs in training.

