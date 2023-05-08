Without a long COVID ‘uniform definition’, infection prevention may be the best strategy







Calabrese L. The Long Epidemic COVID: Implications of a Question to Rheumatology. Presented at The Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East. in May. April 7, 2023; Destin, Florida (Hybrid Conference).

Calabrese reports financial disclosures with AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, BMS, Galvani, Genentech, GSK, Janssen, Novartis, and UCB.



DESTIN, Fla. — The long-running COVID epidemic continues to pose more questions than answers to rheumatologists, and while there are no clear answers, the data on prevention paints a clear picture, according to speakers here. "We think the pandemic is over, but it really isn't." Leonard Calabrese, DO, Physician at the Cleveland Clinic and chief medical editor of Healio Rheumatology. "Infectious diseases will spread throughout the world. Healthy people, vaccinated people, unvaccinated people, immunocompromised people."

Leonard Calabrese the way to go Not sure about long COVID And the doctors who care for the suffering patients, said Calabrese. There is no uniform definition of this disease he is one of the main causes of consternation. “As I outlined, there are challenges because there is no uniform definition,” said Calabrese. “Like other diseases we are familiar with, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, there are no ACR classification criteria for long-lasting COVID.” In addition to the lack of clear and specific criteria, challenges to long-term COVID identification include mixed evidence of infection, existing reporting biases, and high-quality diagnostic biomarkers, said Calabrese. increase. While work is underway to more fully investigate its epidemiology and potential treatments, Calabrese says that patients Long-term risk of developing COVID. “I’m telling people in the clinic that we have data on COVID primary prevention, secondary prevention, and how to prevent this.” , I don’t want to get COVID-19 because it involves a certain amount of risk.” Additionally, Calabrese looks to vaccination and early antiviral therapy to stem the long-term risk of developing COVID. “I think most data would suggest that this incidence has decreased by at least 30% to 50%,” said Calabrese. “We have some very interesting data about early antiviral therapy, and we recommend early antiviral therapy for those at high risk.” It’s hard for doctors to predict where the answers will be Treatment of long-term COVID patientsbut Calabrese stressed that the long COVID is in the near future. “This is the real deal and will be around for a long time,” said Calabrese. “People with more severe terminal illness really need our help, but as I’ve experienced, most people with mild to moderate long-term COVID will do well eventually. . Calabrese added, “This takes a lot of work, but I think rheumatoid arthritis has a lot of benefits.”

