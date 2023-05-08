Case of canine flu breaks out in Westmoreland

According to Hempfield veterinarian Roman Lambersky, canine flu is a lot like the human flu.

“When a daycare center gets a lot of kids and one of them gets the flu, they spread it,” says Lamberski.

However, the canine flu virus infects dogs, not humans. And we saw that in the pets Lambersky saw this season at the Pennsylvania Animal Wellness and Surgery in Hempfield.

“We’re a new clinic that doesn’t have big clients on a regular basis, but I think we’ve seen a dozen or so cases,” he said. is much more difficult to diagnose than bacteria.”

Another problem is that the symptoms of CIV (lethargy, anorexia, cough, fever, runny nose) are also among the symptoms of CIV. Bordetellacommonly referred to as “kennel coughs”.

However, most dogs are vaccinated. Bordetellaand when Lambersky started seeing vaccinated dogs getting sick, he began looking into other areas.

“Before, I don’t remember when we did our own culture to identify it, because we only empirically assumed that we were dealing with kennel cough,” Lambersky said. “It was the first time I started hearing about CIV in the area. I started hearing from lab experts that it was coming our way, and I started thinking it would be better to culture it.”

first identified over 40 years ago As the strain of equine influenza that affects horses, researchers believe the H3N8 strain of influenza virus “jumped” from horses to dogs in the early 2000s. H3N2 was confirmed to be transmitted from birds to dogs.

The virus itself isn’t particularly dangerous, with a fatality rate of 1 to 5 percent, but it can put infected dogs at risk for other complications, Lambersky said.

“You can think of it like the human respiratory flu,” he said. “Immune-compromised, very young, or very old animals have a higher chance of secondary complications.”

Furthermore, he said, conventional antibiotics are ineffective against viruses.

“Of course there are antiviral drugs, but they are very expensive and are seldom needed for the flu virus.

News of the CIV incident has prompted kennel owners like Sam Rubin to take extra precautions, the founder of Walkers Pet Hotail, based in Murrysville and North Versailles.

“We have lots of outdoor spaces for dogs to run and play, and we walk them individually,” Rubin said. “We also have some negative pressure isolation rooms. Usually it’s like animals in heat, but if we see a dog with symptoms, we can immediately isolate them.

Rubin said Walkers doesn’t have a positive case of CIV, but he wanted to be prepared, given that infected dogs can be contagious for days before they show symptoms.

“We have not changed our procedures so far, but you can request a ‘small group’ play session for your dog, or an individual play session if you have concerns,” he said.

Lambersky said the local shelters, kennels and dog parks he is familiar with “are doing a great job isolating this.”

“I haven’t seen a case in about three weeks,” he said.

Rubin encourages pet owners to try and obtain a CIV vaccine for dogs, but supply chain issues make that difficult.

“I think you should make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date and consult a veterinarian if you have any concerns,” he said.