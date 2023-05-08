New technology for rapid detection of Parkinson’s disease and chronic wasting disease

summary: Researchers have developed faster and more accurate diagnostic techniques to detect neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and chronic wasting disease (CWD). This method dramatically improves the performance of advanced protein misfolding detection methods. This technology could lead to early treatment and mitigation of various diseases affecting humans and animals.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities have developed a groundbreaking new diagnostic technique that allows faster and more accurate detection of neurodegenerative diseases.

This method could open the door to early treatment and alleviation of a variety of diseases that affect humans, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, and similar diseases that affect animals, such as chronic wasting disease (CWD). I have.

Their new research nanoletteris the leading journal in the field of nanotechnology published by the American Chemical Society.

“While this paper focuses primarily on chronic wasting disease in deer, the ultimate goal is to extend the technology to a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases, two primary targets of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. said Sang-Hyun Oh. This paper and his McKnight University professor eminent in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Minnesota.

“Our vision is to develop ultra-sensitive and powerful diagnostic techniques for a range of neurodegenerative diseases that will enable the early detection of biomarkers, potentially slowing disease progression.” We can spend more time developing therapeutics that are available, and we want to help improve the lives of the millions of people who suffer from neurodegenerative diseases.”

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, mad cow disease, and CWD (common in deer) share a common feature of the accumulation of misfolded proteins in the central nervous system. Detecting these misfolded proteins is critical for understanding and diagnosing these devastating diseases.

However, existing diagnostic methods such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays and immunohistochemistry can be costly, time-consuming and have limited antibody specificity.

The University of Minnesota researchers’ method, called Nanoparticle-enhanced Quaking-Induced Conversion (Nano-QuIC), uses the NIH Rocky Mountain Institute’s Real-Time Quaking-Induced Conversion (RT-QuIC) assay.

In the RT-QuIC method, a mixture of normal protein and a small amount of misfolded protein is shaken to trigger a chain reaction that multiplies the protein and allows detection of these disordered proteins.

Using deer tissue samples, the University of Minnesota team found that the addition of 50-nanometer silica nanoparticles to RT-QuIC experiments dramatically reduced detection time from about 14 hours to just 4 hours, increasing sensitivity. Proven to be 10x faster.

A typical 14-hour detection cycle means that lab technicians can run only one test during a normal working day. However, the detection time is less than his four hours, allowing the researcher to perform as many as three or four tests per day.

Establishing more rapid and accurate detection methods is particularly important to understanding and controlling CWD, a disease endemic to deer in North America, Scandinavia, and South Korea.

Researchers believe Nano-QuIC may eventually prove useful in detecting protein misfolding diseases in humans, particularly Parkinson’s disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS. .

“Testing for these neurodegenerative diseases in both animals and humans has been a major challenge for our society,” said senior co-author of the paper and assistant professor of veterinary biomedicine at the University of Minnesota, Peter. Larsen says.

“What we are seeing now is a very exciting time with new next-generation diagnostic tests for these diseases emerging. It’s about improving it, making it more sensitive, making it more accessible.”

This study was funded by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative Citizens Committee on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station Rapid Agriculture Response Fund. Minnesota Agriculture, Research, Education, Extension and Technology Transfer (AGREETT) program.

“Minnesotans value science and support basic and applied research. said like this.

“I am proud of the work of the LCCMR and Congress in supporting this research and continue to advocate for funding to study and prevent future problems affecting our wildlife and ourselves. I will continue.”

Larsen and Oh lead the University’s Minnesota Prion Research Center (MNPRO) Molecular Diagnostics R&D team, which is leveraging this government funding to study protein misfolding diseases that have a major impact on Minnesota. .

In addition to Oh and Larsen, the team involved in the paper includes Peter Christenson, lead author and PhD candidate in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Minnesota Twin Cities researcher; Candidate Comparative and Molecular Biological Sciences Program), and Gage Rowden (Researcher in Veterinary and Biomedical Departments).

overview

Nanoparticle-enhanced RT-QuIC (Nano-QuIC) diagnostic assay for misfolded proteins

Misfolded proteins associated with various neurodegenerative diseases often accumulate in tissues and circulate in biological fluids years before clinical onset, making them ideal diagnostic targets.

Real-time vibration-induced conversion (RT-QuIC), a protein-based seed amplification assay, has great potential for early disease detection, but remains challenging for routine diagnostic applications.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) associated with the deer misfolded prion protein serves as an ideal model for evaluating new RT-QuIC methodologies. In this study, we investigate the previously untested hypothesis that incorporating nanoparticles into his RT-QuIC assay would improve speed and sensitivity when applied to biological samples.

The addition of 50 nm silica nanoparticles to RT-QuIC experiments for CWD diagnosis (referred to as Nano-QuIC) reduced detection time by 2.5-fold and increased sensitivity by overcoming inhibitor effects in complex tissue samples. We found a 10x improvement in the performance significantly.

Importantly, no false positives were observed with these 50 nm silica nanoparticles, demonstrating the increased reliability of Nano-QuIC in detecting misfolded proteins and potential diagnostic applications.