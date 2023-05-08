



Zachary J. Knicki, PhD, MS, MPH Credit: vivo.brown.edu delirium—senior citizen’ The most common postoperative complication is associated with accelerated cognitive decline of 40% by 72 months after elective surgery, according to new findings.1 This study of community-dwelling adults over the age of 70 comes as a result of greater recognition of the association between delirium and increased long-term risk. Cognitive decline and dementiaand the need for more insight on the topic.2,3 The study was authored by Zachary J. Knicki, Ph.D., M.Sc., M.P.H., of the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University. Kunicki et al., of a previous Successful Aging After Elective Surgery (SAGES) study, showed that postoperative delirium patients showed greater long-term cognitive decline up to 36 months compared with those without delirium. Focused on discoveries.Four “In this study, we extend previous studies to assess long-term cognitive trajectories from postoperative delirium to 72 months (6 years),” write Knikki and colleagues. “We hypothesized that delirium is associated with accelerated cognitive decline by 72 months.” Investigators analyzed data from 2021 to 2022, an observational prospective cohort study of 560 community-dwelling adult participants aged 70 years and older from the ongoing SAGES study, which began in 2010. was carried out.and participants had an average [SD] 76.7 years old [5.2] year, they all provided a total of 2637 person-years of follow-up. To assess the association between repeated cognitive assessments and learning, researchers added a comparison group of 119 participants without surgery to the study. These study participants were recruited from a primary care outpatient setting and underwent the same group neuropsychological testing as the surgical cohort at baseline. He was then followed after 1, 2, 6, 18 and 36 months from enrollment. During hospitalization, delirium was assessed daily by investigators using the Confusion Rating Method, supplemented by review of the patient’s medical record. A comprehensive set of neuropsychological tests were performed preoperatively and multiple times up to 72 months postoperatively to assess cognitive performance. The research team used the General Cognitive Performance (GCP), a composite measure of neuropsychological performance, to assess cognitive changes over time. The team scaled the GCP so that 10 points on the GCP corresponded to 1 standard deviation of the population and adjusted for retest effects using cognitive test results from the non-surgical comparison group. Of the 560 participants, the team found that 24% developed postoperative delirium, and the research team concluded that postoperative cognitive changes are a complex process, with acute, postshort, intermediate, and postoperative phases. and found differences in the long term. – Change in duration associated with the development of postoperative delirium. Long-term cognitive changes occurred at a pace of approximately -1.0 GCP units (95% CI, -1.1 to -0.9) per year (approximately 0.10 population SD units per year) after adjusting for effects of practice and recovery. The researchers noted that participants who had delirium experienced significantly faster long-term cognitive changes afterward. Additional his GCP units were -0.4 units (95% CI, -0.1 to -0.7), or -1.4 units per year (approximately 0.14 population SD units/year). “The results of this cohort study support the hypothesis that delirium itself is a risk factor for accelerated cognitive decline after surgery, or that delirium is an underlying brain vulnerability (e.g., preoperative cognitive decline) in people with underlying brain vulnerabilities.” is consistent with the hypothesis that it functions as a marker for cerebral hemorrhagic hemorrhagic disease (ADHD), which is associated with an increased risk of accelerated postoperative cognitive decline,” the team wrote. Kunicki ZJ, Ngo LH, Marcantonio ER, et al. Six-year cognitive trajectories in the elderly after major surgery and delirium. JAMA Intern Med. 2023;183(5):442–450. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.0144. Fong TG, Davis D, Growdon ME, Albuquerque A, Inouye SK. The boundary between delirium and dementia in the elderly. Lancet Neurol. 2015;14(8):823-832. doi:10.1016/S1474-4422(15)00101-5. Davis DH, Muniz Terrera G, Keage H, etc. Delirium is a strong risk factor for dementia in older adults: a population-based cohort study. Brain. 2012;135(pt 9):2809-2816. doi:10.1093/brain/aws190. Schmitt EM, Marcantonio ER, Alsop DC, etc. SAGES study group. Novel risk markers and long-term outcomes of delirium: design and methods of a successful aging after elective surgery (SAGES) study. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2012;13(9):818.e1-818.e10. doi:10.1016/j.jamda.2012.08.004.

