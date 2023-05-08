AI predicts future pancreatic cancer

Based on the combination of disease code and its time of onset, the model was able to predict which patients were more likely to develop pancreatic cancer in the future. Notably, many of the symptoms and disease codes were not directly related to or derived from the pancreas.

Researchers tested different versions of the AI ​​model for its ability to detect people at high risk of developing the disease over different timescales (6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years).

Overall, each version of the AI ​​algorithm was significantly more accurate in predicting who would develop pancreatic cancer than current population-wide disease incidence estimates. The researchers believe the model can predict disease development at least as accurately as current gene-sequencing tests, which are usually available only for a small subset of patients in the data set.

“Anger Organ”

Screening for certain common cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate relies on relatively simple and highly effective techniques such as mammograms, Pap smears, and blood tests, respectively.

These screening methods have changed the outcome of these diseases by ensuring early detection and intervention at the most treatable stages.

By comparison, pancreatic cancer is difficult and expensive to screen and test. Physicians focus primarily on family history and the presence of genetic mutations, which, while important indicators of future risk, are often overlooked in many patients.

One particular advantage of AI tools is that they can be used on all patients for whom health records and medical histories are available, not just those with a known family history or genetic predisposition to the disease. This is especially important, the researchers add, as many at-risk patients may not even be aware of their genetic predisposition or family history.

In the absence of symptoms and clear indications of an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, it is not surprising that clinicians recommend more advanced and expensive tests, such as CT scans, MRIs, and endoscopic ultrasound. .

If these tests are used and suspicious lesions are found, the patient should be treated for a biopsy. Organs located deep within the abdomen are difficult to access and prone to irritation and inflammation.

AI tools that identify Those at highest risk for pancreatic cancer can ensure clinicians test the right population, while others can avoid unnecessary testing or additional procedures, researchers said. .

About 44% of people diagnosed in the early stages of pancreatic cancer survive 5 years after diagnosis. However, only 12% of cases are diagnosed at that early stage.Patients whose tumors have grown beyond the site of origin have a reduced survival rate of 2-9%., Researcher’s estimate.

“That low survival rate “Despite significant advances in surgical techniques, chemotherapy and immunotherapy,” Sander said. “Therefore, in addition to advanced treatments, there is a clear need for better screening, more targeted testing and earlier diagnosis, with AI-based approaches emerging as the first critical step in this continuum. “

Previous diagnoses portend future risks

For the current study, researchers designed several versions of AI models and trained them on the health records of 6.2 million patients from the Danish National Health System over 41 years. Of these patients, 23,985 developed pancreatic cancer over time.

During training, the algorithm identified patterns indicative of future pancreatic cancer risk based on disease trajectory. That is, whether the patient developed a particular condition over time in a particular order.

For example, diagnoses such as gallstones, anemia, type 2 diabetes, and other gastrointestinal-related problems were predictors of increased risk of pancreatic cancer within 3 years of evaluation.

Not surprisingly, pancreatic inflammation was strongly predictive of future pancreatic cancer within an even shorter period of 2 years.

The researchers caution that none of these diagnoses should be considered signs or causes of future pancreatic cancer. It may provide clues to the model and encourage physicians to monitor more closely those at risk or test accordingly.

The researchers then tested which algorithm performed best on a completely new set of patient records never encountered before. This is a U.S. Veterans Health Administration dataset of nearly 3 million records of him over 21 years, including 3,864 of her patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The predictive accuracy of this tool was slightly lower for the US data set. This is probably because the US dataset was collected over a shorter period of time and contained somewhat different patient population profiles. The total Danish population for the Danish dataset and current and former military personnel for the Veterans dataset.

Retraining the algorithm from scratch on the US dataset improved the prediction accuracy. According to the researcher, this underscores his two key points. The first is ensuring that AI models are trained on high-quality, rich data. Second, the need for access to large, representative datasets of nationally and internationally aggregated clinical records.

In the absence of such globally valid models, AI models must be trained on regional health data to ensure that the training reflects the idiosyncrasies of local populations.

