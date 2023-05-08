For longtime parents with COVID, everyday life is still a struggle

May 8, 2023 — Brooke Keaton, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, has a backup plan for the worst days. She calls them “her long her COVID days” and when she has one, her husband says she’s too tired and she’s 12 and her 2 I know you can’t play with someone’s daughter.

“Instead of going to the park, I make popcorn and snacks, put on my pajamas and have a movie night. Even though I can’t do as many things as I used to, I still try to keep having fun,” says Keaton. I was.

Keaton has had to make many adjustments in his life since being diagnosed with acute COVID-19 in December 2020. She recovered from a severe bout with her illness, but after eight weeks symptoms began to appear, including her shortness of breath and racehorses. Heartbeat. Even little things like picking up her toddler were exhausting her.

Keaton is one of millions of parents dealing with the long-term COVID. In all, 11% of Americans According to the CDC, people with COVID have long-lasting COVID symptoms.Recent research published in journals Nature People over the age of 30 were found to be the age group most likely to contract COVID-19 and most likely to become parents.