For longtime parents with COVID, everyday life is still a struggle
May 8, 2023 — Brooke Keaton, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, has a backup plan for the worst days. She calls them “her long her COVID days” and when she has one, her husband says she’s too tired and she’s 12 and her 2 I know you can’t play with someone’s daughter.
“Instead of going to the park, I make popcorn and snacks, put on my pajamas and have a movie night. Even though I can’t do as many things as I used to, I still try to keep having fun,” says Keaton. I was.
Keaton has had to make many adjustments in his life since being diagnosed with acute COVID-19 in December 2020. She recovered from a severe bout with her illness, but after eight weeks symptoms began to appear, including her shortness of breath and racehorses. Heartbeat. Even little things like picking up her toddler were exhausting her.
Keaton is one of millions of parents dealing with the long-term COVID. In all, 11% of Americans According to the CDC, people with COVID have long-lasting COVID symptoms.Recent research published in journals Nature People over the age of 30 were found to be the age group most likely to contract COVID-19 and most likely to become parents.
Millions of Americans are doing their best to balance parenting and chronic illness.
Keaton has trouble getting his daughters to the park. She recently bought an inflatable pool for her backyard for those hot summer days when she’s too tired to take her to the pool.
Keaton lost her preschool job and health insurance since her doctor diagnosed her with lingering COVID in September 2021. She now has her expensive COBRA insurance and spends most of her day seeing various specialists, hoping to be relieved of her vast array of symptoms.
“While much of the world has come out of the pandemic and is living a normal life, everyday life is still a struggle for those affected by COVID-19. Apinder SinghMD, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Stanford University california medicine.
For Holly Hungerford Kresser, 47, of Arlington, Texas, brain fog is one of the most problematic aspects of the long COVID. Talking about her impact on her daily life as a parent brings her to tears.
I have to rely on my friends to get my two teenage boys, ages 11 and 15, to school. Because sometimes he forgets how to drive.ofAssociate A professor of literacy studies at the University of Texas at Arlington is now working remotely. Because long her intense COVID-induced brain fog has made it confusing and sometimes dangerous to get behind the wheel.
“In a state like Texas, not being able to drive is a big problem most of the time,” she said.
Brain fog is a common complaint among patients. According to an article published in jamnearly half of longtime COVID sufferers complain of brain fog or memory loss.
There is no cure for the condition, but Christine England, MD, founder and director of the Cleveland Clinic, says:‘Patients with cognitive decline are often referred to speech therapists who specialize in stroke patients, according to the post-COVID reCOVER clinic. I have.
“They are often our first line of therapy to help these patients develop tools to manage their memory impairment,” said Englund.
Other treatments, such as using a combination of the blood pressure drug guanfacine and N-acetylcysteine (NAC), an antioxidant used in traumatic brain injury, have also shown promise in some patients. It has been.investigationBut for many patients, treatment has been elusive. Brain fog is one of the most incomprehensible symptoms of her COVID over the long haul.
Yet the most common complaint in 90% of Englund patients is extreme fatigue.
For John Bolecek, a 40-year-old parent of two boys aged 4 and 7, contracting a mild case of the virus in January 2022 and a few weeks later after a long COVID-19 crisis put him in the most difficult position. It was the prolonged fatigue caused by COVID that drove me. .
Bolecek used to cycle long distances and regularly run half marathons. But today, a resident of Richmond, Virginia, said his condition forced him to quit his job as a pedestrian planner. Virginia I worked for the Ministry of Transport and could only walk about 2,000 steps a day, and I was so exhausted that I almost tripped.
“I’m stuck on the couch most of the time,” he said.
malaise mimics the symptoms of mGouty Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS)Researchers don’t fully understand why COVID is causing it for so long.but David PutrinoA number of factors likely play a role, said Dr., who runs Mount Sinai’s long-running COVID clinic in New York City.
In some cases, it is a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system (the part of the nervous system that controls involuntary functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing). Digestion — You may be tired from driving.
Putrino said other cases could be mitochondrial dysfunction (the building blocks of cells that generate energy) or microthrombus formation caused by COVID that depletes the movement of oxygen in the body.
Depending on the cause, patients may try different treatments, including autonomic rehabilitation, vagus nerve stimulation (which uses an electrical device to stimulate the vagus nerve), and supplements to combat microthrombus formation. Autonomic rehabilitation is a very specialized form of physical therapy that re-educates the autonomic nervous system in how to properly expend energy.It is shown with some small the study COVID fatigue affects people for a long time.
His patients are also taught to use “pacing,” which involves moderating activity levels to avoid the sessions of extreme fatigue that so many plague in his clinic. This is a strategy that has long been used in people with chronic fatigue syndrome.
“While we have a good track record of reducing the severity of fatigue in patients, we have not yet been able to completely eliminate the symptoms,” he said.
Another major symptom faced by many parents is, of course, depression. Putrino said it’s likely not because the virus itself changed the chemistry of the brain. It is likely an abrupt and completely unsupported transition to living a chronically disabled life, causing widespread depression and anxiety. Treat other symptoms and understand what happened Seeing a therapist can help parents deal with mental health issues.
“Caring only about yourself is bad enough, but taking responsibility for another little life, dealing with a disease that no one seems to know the cure for, and that many still don’t believe. It can cause deep depression,” Putrino said.
Physicians and researchers have found some treatments that may work, but the lack of standard treatment guidelines makes it especially difficult for long-term parents with COVID and their caring doctors.In many respects, he said, progress has been slow Grace McCommsey, M.D.He is leading the long-term COVID RECOVER study at the University Hospitals Health System in Cleveland. Through trial and error, doctors try to understand what works for one patient and apply that knowledge to another.and many patients‘Not at all reassuring.
McComsey said there is hope that in the future we may be able to prevent long-term COVID, but research is progressing at a snail’s pace. “we‘We’re ready, but it’s going to take some time to get everything started,” said McComsey.
she said some trials It has been shown that taking the diabetes drug metformin during the acute phase of COVID-19 may prevent long-term infection with COVID-19 in some patients. It is also useful for another study A study of long-standing COVID patients found that the antiviral drug paxlovid given during the acute phase of the illness appeared to prevent it.
But prevention doesn’t help patients like Keaton, Hungerford-Kresser, and Borrecek. They have been suffering from COVID for so long over the years and nothing seems to help.
Will they be able to go back to work? How will their chronic illness affect their children in the long term? Will there ever be a cure? These are still unanswered questions.
