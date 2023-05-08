Health
New stroke symptom guidance says BE FAST may be more reliable
- The acronym FAST has been used for years to describe stroke symptoms.
- A growing number of organizations are using the BE FAST model instead.
- Experts say that this model has advantages and disadvantages.
With one person having a stroke every 40 seconds in the United States, it’s important to know the signs of this deadly condition.But the acronym FAST is years of use An organization has updated its model to be more specific to describe stroke symptoms.
of Neurosurgical Society (SNIS) has tweaked the acronym for stroke symptoms to BE FAST and promotes it as part of the organization. Stroke prevention campaign.
But what is BE FAST and why is it important?
What does BE FAST stand for?
Let’s do a little backup first. FAST is an acronym endorsed by American Stroke Association (ASA) and is widely recommended by many health organizations and physicians. FAST stands for:
- debtDrooping Ace: Check to see if one side of your face is drooping or paralyzed. You can also show the person a smile to see if the smile is spotty.
- arm Weakness: See if one arm is weak or paralyzed. Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one is out of alignment.
- S.Peach Difficulty: See if the person’s speech is slurred.
The ASA also notes that the following may be symptoms of stroke, but are not included in the acronym.
- numbness or weakness in the face, arms, or legs, especially on one side of the body
- Confusion, difficulty speaking, or understanding speech
- Difficulty seeing in one or both eyes
- Gait disturbance, dizziness, loss of balance, incoordination
- Severe headache of unknown cause
BE FAST, on the other hand, stands for:
- B.balance difficulty
- pictureyes change in vision
- debtdrooping face
- aWeakness of rm
- S.speech difficulty
- T.call 911 now
BE FAST is not just for SNIS. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and duke health Also use BE FAST. However, it is not considered a common acronym for stroke detection.
Why is this change necessary?
There are advantages and disadvantages to using this model for stroke detection. Jason TarpleyMD, Ph.D., Stroke Neurologist, and Director of the Stroke and Neurovascular Center at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA.
“If you’re trying to get all the strokes, it’s important to place the ‘balance’ and ‘eye’. Because if there’s a problem in the back of your brain, the FAST acronym is less likely to detect it,” he says. “BE FAST increases acronym sensitivity, allowing more strokes to be detected in the posterior part of the brain.”
A stroke in the back of the head is “a very serious stroke,” says Justin A. Singer, MD, director of neurovascular surgery at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “These symptoms are less common, but including them in the acronym may help people better understand what’s going on and see a doctor sooner.
The model “will lead to better stroke detection overall,” said Deepak Gulati, M.D., Ph.D., a neurologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, whose medical center has been a screening tool for years. It points out that it has been advocating the use of BE FAST.
But using BE FAST can also increase the risk of false alarms, Dr. Tarpley says. “In many cases, balance and eye problems are not strokes,” he says. “With BE FAST, you’re spending a lot of resources testing people who think they’re having a stroke and haven’t had a stroke.”
But Tarpley says the risk of false positives is “something you have to accept.”
“There are very powerful treatments for stroke. They are very effective and beneficial, but they are also very time-dependent,” he says. “That’s why it’s worth accepting some false positives.”
Dr. Singer agrees. “Many of the treatments we offer are time-sensitive, such as clot-busting drugs and mechanical thrombectomies to retrieve clots,” he explains. “The sooner we intervene, the more likely we are to reduce the size of the stroke and enable patients to recover and remain functionally independent.”
“I think this is something that will be adopted by more organizations,” said Robert Eisenstein, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor and chairman of the Emergency Medicine Division at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine. I’m here. “Stroke is a very time-sensitive situation. Sometimes people aren’t immediately aware of it when they arrive at the hospital. Adding balance and eye changes can help.”
What to do if a stroke is suspected
Your next move is simple, says Dr. Tarpley: Call 911. “Don’t bring it in your car. 911 has a mechanism to contact the hospital early and let them know they’ll bring you.”
If you do walk into the emergency room, you and your loved ones will likely have to wait to see a doctor, which is a problem in stroke care. say.
Dr. Gulati agrees. “‘Time is the brain’ because he tends to lose two million brain cells a minute when he has a stroke,” he says. “Please call 911 immediately.”
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
