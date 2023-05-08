Cognitive Screening; New Ablation Strategies









Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] m. back to helio Because up to 60% of stroke survivors develop cognitive impairment within one year, the American Heart Association has released a new scientific statement that cognitive screening should be part of follow-up care.. “Cognitive impairment is often underreported and underdiagnosed, but it is a very common condition that stroke survivors frequently deal with.” Dr. Nada El Husseini, M.D. MHScMorewhy, He is an associate professor of neurology at Duke University Medical Center and chair of the Scientific Statements Committee, according to a press release. “Stroke survivors should be systematically assessed for cognitive impairment so that treatment can be initiated as soon as symptoms appear.”

Data show that the new Marshall Plan ablation strategy improved arrhythmia recurrence at 10 months compared with pulmonary vein isolation alone for persistent atrial fibrillation. Image: Adobe Stock

It was last week’s top cardiology article. Another top story concerns not only pulmonary vein isolation for persistent atrial fibrillation, but a new ablation strategy that has improved arrhythmia recurrence, according to the researchers, the first to systematically address several targets. Thing. Read the top stories in cardiology below. AHA: The Screening Needed to Assess Common Cognitive Impairment After Stroke Cognitive impairment is common among stroke survivors, and cognitive screening should be part of a person’s multidisciplinary follow-up care, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association. read more. A novel ablation strategy improved arrhythmia recurrence compared to pulmonary vein isolation alone In a small, single-center trial, the new Marshall Plan ablation strategy improved 10-month arrhythmia recurrence compared with pulmonary vein isolation alone for persistent atrial fibrillation, the speaker reported. read more. Most adults with FH do not reach guideline-recommended cholesterol levels. target Although approximately 75% of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia do not meet guideline-recommended LDL treatment goals, women with familial hypercholesterolemia are treated better than men. The data show that it is unlikely that read more. DASH, Mediterranean, and vegetarian meal plans are best aligned with the AHA diet guidance Dietary meal plans to stop high blood pressure, Mediterranean and vegetarian-based diets best meet the 2021 American Heart Association Dietary Guidelines for Cardiovascular Health, but other general plans fall short. enough, researchers report. read more. ACC expert consensus pathway highlights ‘revolutionary’ progress HFpEF management Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is a complex condition with multiple comorbidities that requires timely diagnosis and optimal guideline-based treatment, according to new guidance from the American College of Cardiology. read more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230508/top-in-cardiology-cognition-screening-novel-ablation-strategy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos