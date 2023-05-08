NIH revives funding for controversial coronavirus research

The research institute EcoHealth Alliance plans to investigate coronaviruses in bats.Mile High Traveler/Getty

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) A scrutinized research organization studying bat coronaviruses — However, government agencies have made many provisions regarding the scope of research and the accounting practices of organizations.

The move caps a long-running saga that has embroiled the small New York City-based nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance in a political battle over its collaboration with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). In April 2020, after then-U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that SARS-CoV-2 originated in his WIV lab, the NIH terminated his EcoHealth grant for research. . How coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are transmitted from bats to humans. A few months later, the agency was reinstated and immediately suspended awards until EcoHealth could meet certain conditions.

The NIH says it “regularly reviews processes and measures for strengthening. [its] Amanda Fine, a spokesperson for the NIH, has “monitored federal funds” and has worked with EcoHealth to strengthen “management processes to meet NIH expectations.”

The Changing Sands of ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research





the researcher who listened Nature They applauded the update, adding that this type of research is essential to avoiding the next pandemic. But the update, for now, claims to end a drama-filled exchange between the agency and EcoHealth.

Gerald Keusch, deputy director of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory at the University of Boston, Massachusetts, who organized researchers against the end of the EcoHealth grant in 2020, said: ’ he says.

long list of conditions

For the first time since the saga began in 2020, the organization will be able to advance bat coronavirus research, but the NIH has placed a broad list of restrictions on the four-year, $2.9 million prize. None of the researchers spoke Nature I have never seen a grant with so many provisions.

Among other things, EcoHealth is expressly prohibited from conducting research in China, including WIV, or collecting new samples from vertebrates such as bats. The revised grant also mandates greater scrutiny of EcoHealth’s financial and accounting practices. The increased scrutiny was driven in part by a federal oversight agency report released in January that found EcoHealth had misreported costs of about $90,000. Watchdog also accused the NIH of improperly terminating EcoHealth grants in 2020.

In addition, EcoHealth is prohibited from doing work that NIH’s parent organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), deems may enhance the virulence or transmission of the virus. This limitation stems in part from criticism that research conducted at WIV and funded by the EcoHealth sub-award was qualified as so-called “gain-of-function” research.

Controversial research

Republicans in Congress linked the wild bat coronavirus spike protein to an unrelated virus to determine whether the wild pathogen infects human airway cells.The study should be reviewed by HHS. Anthony Fauci, then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the agency had concluded that these experiments did not meet the criteria for such review, and the WIV He said he had no intention of strengthening the virus.

Tens of thousands of people are exposed to bat coronaviruses each year





Virologists say this kind of research is important for developing vaccines and treatments against emerging pathogens, and for understanding their potential to cause pandemics. NIH and HHS are finalizing guidance that will likely strengthen oversight of such research in the United States.

EcoHealth Alliance Chairman Peter Daszak said: Still, he says he is “positive and optimistic” about the resumption of funding despite all the restrictions. It has nearly 300 targeted or complete genomes, which he says will be a key priority for analysis using the newly released grant.

The third rail of virology

Lawrence Gostin, a health law and policy expert at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says these limitations seem reasonable in the light of the tremendous public attention and scrutiny of gain-of-function research. Still, Gostin says he’s surprised agencies have resumed funding ecohealth, given that it’s been the “third rail of politics” in recent years. .

Virologist Angela Rasmussen of the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, said she was pleasantly surprised by the renewal of the grant, but that the NIH “arbitrarily” awarded the award based on “unsubstantiated rumors.” Worried about the “terrible precedent” set by censoring the origins of SARS-CoV-2. She hopes these same restrictions don’t apply to other scientists doing similar research, but there are other scientists currently studying coronaviruses since the COVID-19 pandemic began. are encouraged by the number of research groups in