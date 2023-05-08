What Does Multiple Sclerosis Do to the Body?





multiple sclerosis It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the myelin (the layer that surrounds nerves in the spinal cord and brain). Over time, it leads to increased numbness/tingling, weakness, vision problems, and balance problems. David Duncan, MD, FAAN, MSCS, neurologist and Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Dr. Duncan details what a person diagnosed with multiple sclerosis can expect and how the disease affects the body. stages of multiple sclerosis Multiple sclerosis has two basic stages. Preclinical stage. “This is a period when people are asymptomatic, but the disease is occurring in the central nervous system,” says Dr. Duncan. problems appear and lead to diagnosis. clinical stage. Once diagnosed, it enters a second stage that can go in one of two directions: recurrence People who experience relapses of multiple sclerosis will have acute bouts of symptoms that come and go.

People who experience relapses of multiple sclerosis will have acute bouts of symptoms that come and go. in progressPeople who have had progressive multiple sclerosis experience ongoing symptoms that get worse over time. Treatment influences progression The course of multiple sclerosis varies greatly depending on whether the disease is treated. People who are diagnosed and treated early in the course of their disease experience long-term remissions, which can have a significant impact on long-term outcomes. Conversely, Dr. Duncan says, patients who do not receive treatment may suffer significant disability after symptoms first appear. Multiple sclerosis should be treated at two levels: treat the disease itselfThis treatment prevents the disease from progressing further and slows down the progression as much as possible. treat symptoms of illnessThis treatment focuses on reducing common effects such as: Pain/numbness

Gait disorder

cognitive problems

bowel/bladder problems Alleviates the effects of multiple sclerosis on the body In addition to treatment options that slow disease progression and alleviate symptoms, lifestyle changes can have a positive impact. Proper nutrition, such as a Mediterranean diet that emphasizes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, olive oil and fish – focus on brain-healthy foods

Regular exercise to improve strength and coordination

Quit smoking (studies show smoking hastens the progression of multiple sclerosis)

Controlled comorbidities such as hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes – Certain uncontrolled comorbidities can lead to worsening disability, accelerated disease progression and reduced quality of life. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

