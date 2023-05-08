How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Cross the Blood-Brain Barrier

summary: Researchers have developed a zebrafish model that provides new insights into how the brain acquires essential omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and ALA. Their findings could help design drug molecules that can reach the brain directly, shedding light on disruptions that can lead to neurological conditions.

This study provides a detailed picture of the structure of Mfsd2a, which transports omega-3 fatty acids to the brain. We show how Mfsd2a transports these essential fatty acids and how other members of this transporter family regulate important cellular functions.

sauce: UCLA

A zebrafish model developed by researchers provides new insights into how the brain acquires essential omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and ALA. Until this study, scientists did not know exactly how the lipid transporter Mfsd2a transports DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids. The research team identified three compartments in Mfsd2a. These suggest different steps required to move and flip fatty acids through transporters.

Researchers at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA’s Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the National Institutes of Health provide new insight into how the brain acquires essential omega-3 fatty acids, including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) We have developed a zebrafish model to and linolenic acid (ALA).

Their findings were Nature Communications, It may improve our understanding of lipid transport across the blood-brain barrier and the disruption of this process that can lead to birth defects and neurological conditions.

This model could also allow researchers to design drug molecules that can reach the brain directly.

Omega-3 fatty acids are considered essential because they cannot be made by the body and must be obtained from foods such as fish, nuts and seeds. DHA levels are particularly high in the brain and are important for a healthy nervous system.

Infants obtain DHA from breast milk or formula, and deficiencies in this fatty acid are associated with learning and memory problems.

Stepwise process of lipid transport across the blood-brain barrier. Credit: Ethan Tyler, NIH Medical Arts

To reach the brain, omega-3 fatty acids must cross the blood-brain barrier via the lipid transporter Mfsd2a, which is essential for normal brain development. Despite its importance, the scientist did not know exactly how Mfsd2a transports DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids.

In this study, the research team provides an image of the structure of zebrafish Mfsd2a, which resembles its human counterpart. The snapshot is the first to detail exactly how fatty acids move across cell membranes.

The research team also identified three compartments in Mfsd2a. These suggest distinct steps required to translocate and flip fatty acids through transporters rather than through linear tunnels or along the surface of protein complexes. increase.

This finding may provide important information on how Mfsd2a transports omega-3 fatty acids to the brain and enable researchers to optimize drug delivery via this pathway.

This study also provides a foundational understanding of how other members of this transporter family, called the major facilitator superfamily (MFS), regulate important cellular functions.

The study was led by Dr. Tamir Gonen of UCLA and Dr. Doreen Matthies of NIH. Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD). Additional funding for this study was provided by the NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

overview

Lipid flipping in omega-3 fatty acid transporters

Mfsd2a is a transporter of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid that crosses the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Defects in Mfsd2a are associated with conditions ranging from behavioral and motor dysfunction to microcephaly.

Mfsd2a transports long-chain unsaturated fatty acids such as DHA and α-linolenic acid (ALA) bound to the zwitterionic lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC) head group.

Even with the recently determined structure of Mfsd2a, the molecular details of how this transporter performs the energetically unfavorable task of translocating and flipping lysolipids across lipid bilayers remain unclear. remains unknown.

Here we report five single-particle cryo-EM structures. Danish Lelio Mfsd2a (drMfsd2a): an inwardly open conformation in the ligand-free state, exhibiting a lipid-like density modeled as ALA-LPC at four different positions.

These Mfsd2a snapshots detail the flipping mechanism of lipid LPCs from the outer membrane to the inner membrane leaflet and their release for membrane integration on the cytoplasmic side.

These results also map Mfsd2a mutants that disrupt lipid LPC trafficking and are associated with disease.