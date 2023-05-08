Alabama Launches Statewide Action Plan to End Cervical Cancer





Montgomery, Alabama (WSFA) – Primary care providers and community leaders in Alabama have launched a statewide action plan to end cervical cancer. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state ranks third in the nation for preventable cancer incidence and mortality from cervical cancer. The Alabama Cervical Cancer Eradication Initiative was created to address this serious public health problem. ADPH believes that this action plan promotes HPV vaccination, promotes cervical cancer screening, and collects evidence to ensure compliance with follow-up of abnormal cervical cancer screening results. It states that it uses a strategy based on “Currently, Alabama ranks third in the nation for cervical cancer incidence and mortality. This is unacceptable. Cervical cancer is preventable and can be stopped.” said Nancy Wright, director of ADPH’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. “We can do it in three steps: first, increase HPV vaccination; second, increase routine cervical cancer screening (Pap HPV test); Appropriate follow-up tests for screening results that show cells.These three things can be done with the help of parents, doctors, business leaders, community leaders, health departments and academic centers.” The statewide plan is the result of a summit in Birmingham in the fall of 2022 that brought together primary care providers and public health leaders representing 42 of Alabama’s 67 counties to identified barriers, facilitators, and solutions to cervical cancer prevention and management in women. . “The launch of the statewide action plan is a historic milestone in Alabama’s fight against cervical cancer,” Wright said. “This is an opportunity for all segments of society to participate, including parents, physicians, business leaders, community-based organizations, public health systems and academic centers.” According to ADPH, HPV vaccination is a powerful tool to protect children and young people from exposure to the virus. A cervical cancer screening for a woman between the ages of 21 and her 65 will detect abnormal cells in the cervix that can develop into cancer. Appropriate follow-up and treatment of women with abnormal results increase the chances of recovery from cervical cancer. Certain benchmarks will be monitored towards this goal. “We are living in really strange times right now where misinformation about vaccines is rampant. increase. Dr. Scott Harris said. “Therefore, it is very important to continue to spread the word about the importance of HPV vaccination, especially young people to be vaccinated at the right age to prevent this disease from occurring. ” For more information on the statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem in Alabama, visit Please visit this link. Did You Read This Article in the WSFA News App? Get News Alerts Faster and Free apple app store and the Google Play store! Copyright 2023 WSFA. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsfa.com/2023/05/08/alabama-launches-statewide-action-plan-eliminate-cervical-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos