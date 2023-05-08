Allergy season is getting longer, is it just allergies or sinusitis?





Minneapolis — It’s late this year, but the flowers are blooming. This usually means that many people start after seasonal allergies that can pluck the buds. If you’re suffering, you’ve probably noticed a change in the last week. Katie Declans of West St. Paul said, “There were a lot of kids who arrived at high school looking miserable last week. Over-the-counter and home remedies aren’t enough for many Minnesota and Wisconsin people “I feel like I have a cold all the time,” said Ali Giades of St. Paul’s University. About 15% of people report chronic sinusitis. “Some people just try to be patient, but I don’t think that’s a good idea, especially if you have chronic allergies, because it affects your ability to breathe through your nose.” Imagine if you couldn’t breathe…it could affect your overall health,” said Dr. Pramod Kelkar. Functional endoscopic sinus surgery is one way to treat serious sinus conditions. More than 250,000 Americans undergo this procedure each year. After numbing the nose, an endoscope is inserted. Tools are used together to remove bone, diseased tissue, and even polyps that may be blocking sinuses. “This will open up your sinuses so that they can begin to drain normally, so fluid doesn’t build up in your sinuses and hide an infection,” Kelker said. Sinus surgery relieves symptoms but does not solve the underlying problem. “If you have allergies in addition to sinusitis, you need to be able to address both issues at the same time,” Kelker said. Allergy injections are often closely associated with surgery. Partly due to climate change, studies show that compared to 1990, the pollen season started 20 days earlier for him, was 10 days longer, and had 21% more pollen for him. If you have a lot of pollen and are not feeling well, you will spend less time outside. In Minnesota and Wisconsin, after endless winters, people tend to want to be outside as much as possible. In some cases, the diagnosis can be wrong, which means the treatment is wrong. It’s always good to get another perspective or a second opinion. Derek James Derek James anchors Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts and writes for The 4 on weekdays.

