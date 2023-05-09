Leg lengthening surgery is growing in popularity for cosmetic reasons





Doctors say more and more people are asking about limb lengthening surgery to increase height. “We’re getting more inquiries than we’ve had before, and I think that’s because more people have completed the procedure at this point, and many of them have shared their stories on social media,” said Dr. Special. Taylor Leaf, a surgeon at a surgical hospital. He focuses on limb lengthening and complex reconstructions. How does limb lengthening surgery work? Traditionally, it is a procedure used on patients with uneven leg lengths. The first part of the process involves breaking the femur or tibia of your leg. Dr. Anthony Catanzano, Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Duke Health, said: “Normally, they can extend their limbs for about 20 percent of their total length.” The process is not easy. The surgery takes only a few hours, and the patient stays in the hospital for a day or two afterward, followed by weeks to months spent stretching the bone. see next: Social media is driving trends in plastic surgery “The bone is a distraction over time, but in reality, the patient puts a limited amount of weight on that leg,” Dr. Catanzano said. If both legs are undergoing the procedure, the patient will most likely have to restrict mobility or use a wheelchair during distraction (bone lengthening). “It takes a lot of time. It’s a six-month process. It’s expensive,” says Dr. Reif. Risks and techniques have improved, but doctors say there are some considerations. “There are no major risks with the surgery…everything is done with a small incision. The amount of bleeding is very manageable. I think you’d be surprised how much less pain you’re going to have, I think it will,” said Dr. Reif. The results also depend on the height of the patient’s base. “The shorter you are, the harder it is to fully stretch the 3 inches we normally use as a baseline,” says Dr. Reif. Not only does it take time and money, doctors say it requires a lot of stretching to keep your muscles and tendons from getting tense during the process. “This should be a relatively rare procedure in terms of doing this for height purposes,” said Dr. Reif. A patient could technically grow up to 6 inches if the surgery was done on all four bones, the femur and tibia of both legs. “Certainly you’ll see someone who has grown six inches because both their femur and tibia have grown three inches,” Dr. Reif said. “Patients and people discussing this surgery should actually talk to the surgeon about how much growth they can expect,” Dr. Catanzano said. hot topic Scrippsnews.com

