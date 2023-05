Warm weather breeds ticks in Minnesota

Minneapolis – Tick activity has increased in Minnesota thanks to the recent warm weather. Peak season for ticks is typically May through July in the state. “It really happened overnight,” said Jonathan Oliver, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Minnesota. Deer ticks can transmit seven different diseases in Minnesota, Oliver said, with Lyme disease being the most common. “If you develop any rash, you should seek medical attention. If you develop flu-like symptoms within the next 30 days, talk to your doctor about it and tell them you have a tick infection. please,” he said. To avoid tick bites, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends walking in the middle of trails, wearing light-colored clothing to make ticks more visible, tucking your pants into your socks, using insect repellent, and moderate It is recommended that you complete a physical examination upon entering. CBS

“A bug imbedded in your back, that’s absolutely terrifying!” said Marsha Sweet. Sweet learned the importance of tick checks after her dog contracted Lyme disease a few years ago. “After that, we became very conscious of it every time we took him out,” she said. “We have children and grandchildren who are out and about a lot, so we make sure they wear hats and use repellents as much as possible,” said Allen Lovejoy, who lives in St. Paul. It takes at least 24 hours for ticks to transmit disease, so it’s important to get rid of ticks quickly and safely. “We recommend that you do not use matches, etc., or smother the tick with petroleum jelly. Instead, to remove the tick, use tweezers to grasp the mouth area as close to the skin as possible and pull it away directly. ,” says Oliver. Said. Once the tick is removed, place it in alcohol, a sealed bag or container, wrap it in tape, or flush it down the toilet. Kirsten Mitchell



Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November 2021. A native of St. Paul, Kirsten is proud to tell her story of her hometown. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin She Cities (Go Gophs!) and during her time there she was an intern at the WCCO.

